Down Royal Friday reports, reaction and free video replays

The sky's the limit

The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal began for Gordon Elliott as it has in so many other years, with a winner.

A run of six consecutive winners in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle over an extended two miles six was broken last year when his 1/3 favourite Theflyingking fell at the last when clear but there was to be no repeat in 2026.

With Nolimit, 1/6 favourite, enjoyed a nice run round, content to take a lead from one of two stablemates before putting the race to bed in the straight with a big, bold leap at the last.

He was followed over the line by Water Mill and Elliott has high hopes for the pair.

"I was hoping it wasn't going to be déjà vu but thankfully Jack [Kennedy] got a good spin of him, he said he wasn't doing a stroke the whole way round. It was pretty straightforward, he jumped the second last and came off the bridle but it was just a messy race.

"He's a horse for chasing and the future. It's just nice to get him off to a good start."

Of Water Mill, he added: "I thought he'd run a big race. He had a good blow, Danny [Gilligan] was delighted with him and he'd be a nice horse for the future as well."

With Nolimit enjoyed a productive first season under Rules, winning his second before being beaten a short-head in a Grade 2 bumper at Leopardstown. He then went to the spring festivals, finishing fifth behind The Mourne Rambler at Cheltenham before reversing that form with the winner in landing a Grade 1 at Punchestown.

With Nolimit is 25/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

Hobbs hits rivals for six

Ash Hobbs took the step up to Grade 3 company in her stride when winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle.

The 4/1 shot was well held in two bumpers last season but made a fine start to her hurdling career when winning at Fairyhouse earlier in the month. She took the lead from a tightly grouped field when jumping better than Switch From Diesel at the second last and led that rival by about half-a-length at the last before extending her lead to two and a quarter lengths at the line.

Salsinha, like the winner, trained by Henry de Bromhead, finished well to take third, half-a-length down on the second.

Darragh O'Keeffe, who was winning the race for a second year in succession, said: "That was a nice performance.

"I thought we went a good gallop early and I was comfortable where I was, I let her find her feet but as the race progressed a couple of good jumps got me on the tail of Switch From Diesel and she was going to bring me everywhere down the straight.

"She was just about ready to start off in Fairyhouse and did it well; I knew we'd step forward from it. Nice ground is key to her."

Ash Hobbs is 25/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and De Bromhead admitted he already had this prize 'in my head' for his mare.

Ash Hobbs is owned by Robcour and so, too, is Matin Midi Et Soir (1/2 favourite) who brought up a double for the same combination in the Beginners Chase.

Matin Midi Et Soir was a Grade 3 hurdle winner in France but was a beaten favourite over hurdles at Punchestown in May on his only previous start in Ireland but the four-year-old showed his true colours here, winning by five and a half lengths.

O'Keeffe said: "I was really looking forward to riding him. We schooled him on grass last week and he jumped brilliant.

"I thought he was very good, every time I asked him he came and he was good and clever as well. He's not flashy but there seems to be plentyh there.

"He just ran a bit flat in Punchestown but he's come back in really well. He's a fine stamp of a horse and, hopefully, that will do him good, he'll improve and he can keep progressing."