Down Royal Friday preview: Romeo Coolio goes chasing

The six-year-old was one of last season’s best novice hurdlers, winning the Grade One Paddy Power Future Champions at Leopardstown over Christmas and hitting the frame in the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme at Cheltenham and Aintree’s Trustatrader Top Novices’ Hurdle.

He’s a 14/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for this season’s Arkle.

Opponents on Friday include Henry De Bromhead’s promising five-year-old Koktail Divin and Where’s My Jet, who unseated rider on his Gowran chasing debut for the Willie Mullins team.