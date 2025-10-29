Down Royal Friday preview: Romeo Coolio goes chasing

Romeo Coolio is set to make his debut over fences at Down Royal on Friday with Gordon Elliott’s charge features among seven declarations for the BetVictor Beginners Chase.
The six-year-old was one of last season’s best novice hurdlers, winning the Grade One Paddy Power Future Champions at Leopardstown over Christmas and hitting the frame in the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme at Cheltenham and Aintree’s Trustatrader Top Novices’ Hurdle.
He’s a 14/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for this season’s Arkle.
Opponents on Friday include Henry De Bromhead’s promising five-year-old Koktail Divin and Where’s My Jet, who unseated rider on his Gowran chasing debut for the Willie Mullins team.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.