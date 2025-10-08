Double Green team ready to roll at Chepstow and in Ireland this weekend

Daryl Jacob is looking forward to a strong team running for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede at Chepstow and in Ireland this weekend.

The jumps season cranks up a gear at Chepstow’s two-day meeting starting on Friday and the representative for the owners is looking forward to the new campaign getting under way. He told Sporting Life: “The horses are just starting to come out now and Chepstow is the start of the National Hunt season proper this weekend. “Krak was at Stuart Crawford’s last year and won on his last outing. He runs in the Persian War on his first start for Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s over fences by the end of the season. “It looks a good place to get his season started off. He likes a big galloping track and I think he’ll be rated higher by the end of the season however he gets on this Friday.

“We’ve also got Masked Man running in the novice hurdle there on Friday for the Twiston-Davies team. “He’s a really nice horse and won his point-to-point at Stowlin by 12 lengths in May on soft-ish ground. I can’t wait to see him run, he was a non-runner at Southwell during the week because the ground was too firm. “The ground looks ideal at Chepstow and we’re quietly excited about him, he’s settled in nicely.” While entries still have to be finalised for Ireland this weekend, Jacob thinks Blizzard Of Oz is likely to head to Fairyhouse for the O’Neills.com Irish EBF Beginners Chase over the extended 2m5f for Willie Mullins. “He’s rated 147, he’s a second-season novice, and he was unlucky not to win at the Punchestown Festival on his last run,” Jacob said. “He’s a really exciting horse. “Long distance staying chasing is going to be his forte this year and it’s nice to have a second-season novice going into the new campaign. “Something like the Drinmore could be right up his street.”