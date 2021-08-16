Pontefract Listed joy for Chris Wall's Double Or Bubble

Having partnered Chris Wall’s improving filly to win at Newmarket’s Craven meeting in April, Mitchell was also on board when she was narrowly beaten in a Listed race at Chelmsford.

In taking her career record to four wins from just seven starts, she clearly has a bright future and those who backed her into 5/4 favouritism never really had a moment of worry.

Double Or Bubble was in front soon after the turn into the straight and she held 50/1 chance Shepherds Way at bay by two lengths.

“I’m obviously delighted with that. She had to miss a couple of suitable opportunities earlier in the year when the ground came up too soft for her,” said Wall.

“It’s great to get a Listed win out of her, she did it very nicely and Jack has given her a well-judged ride. We spoke about being positive today as there were quite a lot in this race you didn’t want to get trapped behind.

“She’s toughed it out well and I’m very pleased for her owner (Salah Fustok) who is also a breeder and a long-standing supporter of ours, so black type is very important.

“The faster the ground, the better for her. After she won well at the Craven meeting we wanted to run in the Group Three at Lingfield but the ground turned very soft so we didn’t run.

“A mile was too far at Ascot for her but she ran very well behind a tough filly of John Quinn’s (Highfield Princess) at Chelmsford in a Listed race. Back on the grass, on a sound surface, she’s shown what she can do.

“We’ll have to look for a Group Three but I’m not sure what our options are for now. There probably aren’t too many for fillies so we may have to take on the boys, I’ll discuss it with the owner but she does need a decent surface.”

Mitchell is averaging a winner every four rides currently and was partnering his 83rd winner of 2021, well on course to beat his best total of 103 he achieved last year.

“We always thought a stiff six furlongs would suit her as she has loads of natural speed – if anything I took it up too soon,” said Mitchell.

“It’s nice to see her get that Listed win and she hit the line well enough, if something had come to me, I think she might have gone again.

“She’s versatile, she stays further. It’s lovely, good ground today but she usually likes to bounce off it. She’s a class act in her own right.

“Touch wood I’m having a good spell at present.”