Willie Mullins' charge was a revelation stepped up to three miles at Punchestown in the spring and he made his intentions known when the tapes went up.

Paul Townend's mount was quickly into stride and into a clear lead with Flooring Porter giving chase throughout. Despite the chasing pack closing up after the third last, the front two were to dominate and going to the final flight it seemed as though the winner had everything in control.

His rider did need to keep him up to his work on the run-in as the runner-up and last year's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle winner renewed his challenge.

At the line two lengths separated the principals with Burning Victory, a stablemate of the winner, fully 21 lengths away in third.