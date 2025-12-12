Donoghue delight aboard Final Orders in Cross Country

However, he was unable to get to grips with the 16/1 shot Final Orders who was given a well-judged front-running ride by course specialist Keith Donoghue and found plenty to score by four and a quarter lengths.

French import J'Arrive de l'Est, making his first start for Emmet Mullins, was sent off the 7/4 favourite having been available at 7/1 on Thursday afternoon, and he was still in with a chance jumping the final flight, despite a mistake at the replica Canal Turn having placed him on the back foot.

Donoghue's most recent win over the cross country course came at the Festival in March aboard Stumptown, a horse he subsequently partnered to a high-profile success in the Velka Pardubicka in the Czech Republic.

Like Stumptown, Final Orders is trained by Gavin Cromwell. Cromwell, trainer of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin, endured a wretched run of form in November when he saddled only one winner from 119 runners, but signs have been more encouraging this month and Final Orders was his fourth winner in December.

'Keith is worth a stone at least'

Cromwell said: “He just really enjoyed it, but he was so nimble and quick. It was brilliant as he really took to it.

“He was probably maxed out by the handicapper so we said we would try this and he seemed to have sprouted wings and he really enjoyed it.

“The same went with Stumptown as we were at a loss where to go with Stumptown and we gave him a shot at this.

“We are very lucky to have Keith for these cross country races as he is very valuable to have in them. I think he is worth a stone at least in them as he gets the horses jumping and when they get to enjoy it then it is tit-for-tat.

“The only concern coming here today was that he had been a little bit careful through the hedges. We ran him around Aintree a couple of years ago and I thought he was so good at jumping that it would be the place for him, but he was too careful and he over jumped.

“That was our worry coming here in comparison to Punchestown as we knew he was very good at the banks.

“We just thought he might over jump the hedges and if you spend plenty of time in the air you can be slow, but we schooled him over them this morning.

“Although he was a bit big over them I think the more confidence he got the lower and quicker he was. Hopefully he will come back here in March.”