Donnacha O’Brien backing Porta Fortuna to make Phoenix impact

Having won a Curragh maiden and a Group Three at Naas in the spring, the daughter of Caravaggio completed her hat-trick in the Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting under Frankie Dettori.

Connections had the option of keeping Porta Fortuna against her own sex in the Lowther at York later this month, but O’Brien is happy to roll the dice against the boys in a bid for Group One glory.

He said: “She’s won two Group races now, two Group Threes, so I suppose the next step now is to let her have a go at a Group One.

“The Lowther is a Group Two and we said we’d let her take her chance in a Group One.

“She’s in good form and working well, so we’re looking forward to it.”