Donn McClean sets the scene for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh

Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby will probably answer several questions. The Irish Derby usually does.

Many questions have been answered by the running of the Irish Derby down through the years. Like, can a former champion National Hunt trainer train an Irish Derby winner? (Yes, Vincent O’Brien, Chamier, 1953, and Ballymoss and Chamour and Nijinsky and The Minstrel and El Gran Senor and Law Society thereafter. Then Aidan O’Brien.) Or, can a filly win the Irish Derby? (Yes, Gallinaria 1900, Salsabil 1990, Balanchine 1994.) Can an Epsom Derby winner win the Irish Derby? (Yes, Orby 1907, although they had to wait 57 years for the next one.) Can a Prix du Jockey Club winner win the Irish Derby? (Yes, Assert, 1982, and Old Vic and Dream Well and Montjeu.) Or, what happens when the Hospitals Trust add £30,000 to the prize fund, and you give £50,000 to the winner and call it the Irish Sweeps Derby? (You get the richest horse race in Europe, 1962, live television coverage and everything and people hanging from the rafters.) And what happens when a winner is part-owned by a global A-lister? (Meadow Court 1965, Bing Crosby, you get a heartfelt reception and a rendition of When Irish Eyes Are Smiling in the winner’s enclosure.) Specifically, can El Gran Senor stay a mile and a half? (Yes, 1984.) Can Desert King stay a mile and a half? (Yes, 1997.) Who is better, Alamshar or Dalakhani? (Alamshar, 2003, or he was on the day anyway, Johnny Murtagh inspired.) And generally, who is better, the Epsom Derby winner or the Prix du Jockey Club winner? Generous or Suave Dancer? (Generous, 1991.) Teenoso or Caerleon? (Caerleon, 1983, but neither as good as King Edward VII winner Shareef Dancer.) Sinndar or Holding Court? (Sinndar, 2000.) Sadly, we don’t get the answer to that question any more.

Irish Derby memories: Generous

Can Lambourn become the 20th horse to complete the Epsom Derby/Irish Derby double? Aidan O’Brien’s horse is the starting point anyway. When the Epsom Derby winner lines up in the Irish Derby, he is your standard-setter, your automatic favourite these days in the normal course of events. Of course, Lambourn sprang a bit of a surprise at Epsom. Squeezed along from flagfall by Wayne Lordan, he led before they reached the 11-furlong marker, and he didn’t see a rival after that until New Ground and Alexis Pouchin went past him after they had crossed the winning line. By then he was an Epsom Derby winner, Wayne Lordan’s first one, Aidan O’Brien’s 11th one. The forward-going tactics that were adopted at Epsom would be a positive if they were also employed at The Curragh. But, with a couple of his lesser-fancied stable companions who like to go forward also in the line-up, will he? And will he be able to reproduce his Epsom run? Or better it? Tennessee Stud has almost five lengths to find with Lambourn on their running at Epsom, but you can argue the case that he will at least get a little closer. He was slowly away three weeks ago, Dylan Browne McMonagle had to ride him along early, and he was always further back than ideal. He stayed on well up the home straight to take third place, just a length behind Lazy Griff in second. Winner of the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud at the end of last season, Joseph O’Brien’s horse was second fastest through the final three furlongs of the Epsom Derby, only marginally slower than New Ground, according to RaceIQ. Of course, Lambourn had already done his running to set up his race-winning advantage, but how significant is it that Tennessee Stud was over a second faster than the winner through the final part of the race? Epsom runner-up Lazy Griff is a player too, it is great that Charlie Johnston’s horse is making the trip, but he had a better run through the Epsom Derby than Tennessee Stud had. One and a half lengths behind Lambourn in the Chester Vase, three and three-quarter lengths behind him in the Epsom Derby. How is he going to reverse places with his old rival at The Curragh?

Tennessee Stud came from a long way back to finish third in the Derby