Punchestown Tuesday preview: Donn McClean tips

Punchestown Tuesday best bets: Value Bet: Colreevy (6.30) Best in handicaps: Champagne Gold (4.50) And so begins a Punchestown Festival like no other, the culmination of a season that has no precedent. There hasn’t been one since 2019, when Monkfish was beaten in a bumper and Ruby Walsh retired, and we have missed it. There will be sub-plots this week for sure, like the jockeys’ championship sub-plot. Paul Townend, returned from injury, four clear of Rachael Blackmore, 95-91, with five fantastic racing days left. And the amateurs’ title on the line, Patrick Mullins 45, Jamie Codd 45, each of them with three rides today and three rides tomorrow in a battle that could run to Saturday evening. But primarily, there are the horses. The clashes. Monkfish v Envoi Allen today, Chacun Pour Soi v Allaho, and the fact that it’s Townend v Blackmore in both only adds to the intrigue. It all starts with a crescendo.

Monkfish and Paul Townend come home at Cheltenham

It is correct, of course, that Monkfish and Envoi Allen dominate the preamble and the market to today’s Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase. These two are two of the most exciting chasers in training. Monkfish beaten just once over hurdles and unbeaten over fences, three Grade 1 chases on his CV, including the Brown Advisory Chase at Cheltenham last time, and absolutely dominant in all that he does. Already favourite for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup. Envoi Allen unbeaten over hurdles and beaten just once over fences, when he fell at the fourth fence in the Marsh Chase at Cheltenham last time, and third favourite for the Gold Cup. Henry de Bromhead’s horse lost his shroud of invincibility that day. The doubters spotted the chinks and started to prod. The solidity of his chase form came into question, his ability to stay. But it is as much the style of his chase wins as the substance that impresses, the ease with which he does everything, allied to the strength of his form in bumpers and over hurdles. And, out of a half-sister to Paddy Power Chase winner Auvergnat, there is every chance that he will stay.

But amid all the talk about the match, there is a chance that COLREEVY has been under-rated by the market. Trained, like Monkfish, by Willie Mullins, she is a top class mare. She only won once last season over hurdles, but she was a top class bumper horse, she beat Abacadabras in the Champion Bumper at Punchestown two years ago, and she has progressed again this season over fences. She is unbeaten in four runs over fences, and her chase form is rock solid. Winner of a novices’ chase at Punchestwon in November by 15 lengths, she did remarkably well to get back up and beat Pencilfulloflead in the Grade 1 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas after making a bad mistake at the second last fence, when she had subsequent Grade 1 winner Janidil back in third. She beat subsequent Kim Muir winner Mount Ida by 12 lengths at Thurles in January, when she had subsequent Grade 3 winner Waitnsee back in third, and she put up a career-best performance last time when she beat her top class stable companion Elimay by a half a length in the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham. She tended to go a bit to her right at Cheltenham, and her three previous wins over fences were all at right-handed tracks, so she could be even happier back at right-handed Punchestown. The step up to three miles is an unknown, but she stays two and a half miles well and, by Flemensfirth, and a half-sister to Munster National winner Spider Web, she could even improve for the step up to three miles.

Colreevy (right) gets the better of Elimay

She goes well on soft ground, but it was good to soft when she beat Elimay at Cheltenham, and it was yielding when she beat Abacadabras in the Champion Bumper two years ago, so she should be fine on ground that is certain to be well watered. She is three for three at Punchestown, and Danny Mullins is a top rider whose record on her reads 121. On ratings, the Flemensfirth mare has nothing to find with the big two. She is officially rated 6lb inferior to Envoi Allen and 5lb inferior to Monkfish, and she receives the 7lb mares’ allowance from the pair of them. As well as that, she is reportedly in foal to Walk In The Park, this is set to be her racecourse finale, and we know that mares can improve sometimes when they are in foal. She should probably be a fair bit closer to the top two in the market than she is. The Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle is a hugely competitive handicap hurdle in which a case can be made for many. Magic Tricks might have won a similar contest at Fairyhouse’s Irish National meeting had he jumped the final flight a little better, and he is a progressive horse who is only 4lb higher here. Gentleman De Mee was disappointing when sent off as favourite for the Martin Pipe Hurdle at Cheltenham last time, but he was so impressive in winning his maiden hurdle at Naas on his first run for Willie Mullins and JP McManus – a race that has worked out well since – that a mark of 135 could be well within his range.