Punchestown Thursday preview: Donn McClean tips

Punchestown Thursday best bets: French Dynamite - 5.25 Punchestown

Captain Guinness - 6.35 Punchestown

Today’s Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle is like one of those Sudoku puzzles that looks fairly straightforward at first but, the deeper you dig into it, the more layers you discover.

You have to start with Flooring Porter of course, impressive winner of the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown (the three-mile one), brilliant winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

He has been a revelation this season for Gavin Cromwell. It is difficult to believe that he was beaten in a handicap hurdle at the Galway Festival off a mark of 130, and that he threw away another one at Gowran Park in October off a mark of 131 by hanging to his left.

Since then, he has been front-running and flawless. He won a handicap hurdle at Navan by 12 lengths off a mark of 136, and he followed up with those two Grade 1 wins at Leopardstown and Cheltenham.

He would be the correct result, of course, just reward for Jonathan Moore, who passed the ride at Cheltenham to Danny Mullins because he didn’t feel that his back injury had recovered sufficiently. Broken ribs take time.

The Yeats gelding is the highest-rated horse in the race, he has 6lb and more in hand over all his rivals and, in theory, Punchestown’s configuration should suit his forward-going style better than Cheltenham’s or Leopardstown’s. But he is short and there are worries, like his penchant for going left, like his hard race at Cheltenham, like potential competition for the lead.

Ronald Pump is back from a break, back from a setback that ruled him out of Cheltenham. Matthew Smith’s horse was an unlucky-in-running second in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, and he almost caught Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse in November the last time we saw him.

Klassical Dream is back from an even longer spell on the sidelines. We haven’t seen Joanne Coleman’s horse since he made that mistake at the fourth flight and finished fifth of five behind Sharjah and Petit Mouchoir in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival of 2019. And he has never gone beyond two miles and two furlongs. Willie Mullins has pulled lots of rabbits out of lots of hats in the past, and this one would be another one of them.

Heaven Help Us is back for more, Paul Hennessy and John Turner and Richie Condon having another go, in a Grade 1 this time, after their mare’s Cheltenham heroics, while Sole Pretender is stepping up to three miles after returning from a near-two-year break and beating Bapaume over two miles at Cork two and a half weeks ago. James Du Berlais is also stepping up in trip after falling short of quiet expectations in the Champion Hurdle last time on his first run for Willie Mullins, as is stable companion Saldier, top class over two miles, a winner on the flat over a mile and never yet beyond two miles and a furlong. All have stamina to prove, but all are contenders if they do stay.

The three Gigginstown House horses, Beacon Edge and Fury Road and Diol Ker are players, Fury Road potentially the biggest of them if you can forgive him an abject performance in the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. Denis Foster’s horse is a talented young staying hurdler, and he won a Grade 2 contest on his latest run at Punchestown in November.

But the value of the race could be FRENCH DYNAMITE. A high-class novice last season, Mouse Morris’ horse ran a big race on his debut this season to finish second behind Sire Du Berlais in the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle at Navan. He travelled well in front that day, and he looked a likely winner on the run to the final flight before Sire Du Berlais ran him down close home.

He only finished fifth in the aforementioned Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown next time, but he closed up on the leader Flooring Porter at the second last flight and looked like a big danger before the combination of soft ground and the three-mile trip at the track appeared to stretch his stamina.

Dropped in grade and in trip next time, he won nicely back at Leopardstown, and he put up a good performance last time in closing to within just over a length of Stormy Ireland in a Grade 2 contest over two and a half miles at Fairyhouse, finishing well clear of the rest of the field.

The Robcour gelding is another who still has to fully prove his stamina at three miles, but he is a point-to-point winner and he has only run over the trip once under Rules, in that Christmas Hurdle. The easier track today and the better ground should help him get home, and he is only six. He is still progressing as a stayer. Mouse Morris won the Guinness Handicap Chase with Foxy Jacks yesterday, while his Gentlemansgame put up a big performance to finish second to Galopin Des Champs in the Grade 1 novices’ hurdle, and French Dynamite could out-run odds of around 16/1.

It is correct that Energumene is odds-on for the Ryanair Novice Chase, but CAPTAIN GUINNESS should probably be closer to him in the market than he is.

Energumene beat Henry de Bromhead’s horse well when they met at Naas in January, but that was on winter soft ground. Captain Guinness could get closer to him today on better ground. They were both still travelling well in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown in February in first and second places respectively when Captain Guinness came down at the second last fence.

You can easily allow Captain Guinness his defeat in the Arkle at Cheltenham. He and Allmankind got into an early and prolonged scrap for the lead, and neither horse’s chance was enhanced.

That mishap at Leopardstown notwithstanding, Declan Landy’s horse’s jumping is fast and accurate, and the potency of that should be maximised on today’s ground at today’s track. He was impressive in winning his beginners’ chase at Punchestown in December, over today’s course and distance, and he could give Energumene a real race.

For more off Donn's work visit www.donnmcclean.com