Punchestown Wednesday preview: Donn McClean tips

Punchestown Wednesday best bets: KEMBOY - 5.55 Punchestown

TELMESOMETHINGGIRL - 5.20 Punchestown

Minella Indo will be missed for sure from this afternoon’s Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup – you’re always going to miss the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner – but it’s still a star-studded line-up. The Cheltenham Gold Cup winner of 2019 and 2020, the King George winner of 2019 and Betway Bowl winner of 2021, the Punchestown Gold Cup winner of 2019 and Irish Gold Cup winner of 2021, the Melling Chase winner of 2021.

It is correct that Al Boum Photo is favourite. The joint highest-rated horse in the race, Willie Mullins’ horse charted his tried and tested route to Cheltenham via an easy victory in the Savills Chase at Tramore on New Year’s Day, and he ran well in the Gold Cup, even though he had to relinquish his title. It was between three of them from the third last fence, when Frodon started to wilt along the inside and he moved forward with the two Henry de Bromhead horses. He just couldn’t go with Minella Indo and A Plus Tard from the top of the home straight, but he was only beaten a total of five and a half lengths in the end.

But KEMBOY had Al Boum Photo’s measure in the 2019 Punchestown Gold Cup and, two years on, it may be that Kemboy will have his measure again.

It seems like a long time since that race, the race that Ruby Walsh chose as his swansong, but it still has a relevance to today's contest.

Things didn’t go smoothly for Kemboy through that race. He was hassled on the front end and headed by Definitly Red and Monalee, and he didn’t shake off Definitly Red until they landed over the fourth last fence, by which time Al Boum Photo had moved up menacingly to within a half a length. It appeared that Al Boum Photo was travelling better as they rounded the home turn, which was probably the point at which he traded at 1.3 in-running, but Kemboy dug deep. He repelled his stable companion at the second last fence and stayed on strongly over the last and up the run-in to record a famous victory.

Of course, two years have passed since, both horses are now nine years old, not seven, but they have both retained their respective positions among the top staying steeplechasers in training. Al Boum Photo has won another Gold Cup and two more Savills Chases, Kemboy has won an Irish Gold Cup.

Kemboy was well beaten in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when we saw him last, but Cheltenham has never been his thing. In four runs at the Festival, Willie Mullins’ horse has finished fifth in a Neptune Hurdle, fourth in a JLT Chase, seventh in a Gold Cup and ninth in another Gold Cup, and he unseated at the first fence in yet another Gold Cup. It appears that he is much happier at Punchestown, where he is unbeaten in two runs there over fences.

Clan Des Obeaux is a notable supplementary entry. It is great that connections chose to make the entry and make the journey, the King George winner of 2019 who looked as good as ever in winning the Bowl last time at Aintree by 26 lengths. Paul Nicholls’ horse adds another dimension to the race, a race that the trainer won in 2007 and 2008 with Neptune Collonges. And if Fakir D’Oudairies could stretch his stamina out to three miles at Punchestown, he would be a big player.

That said, the return to Punchestown could be key to Kemboy's chance, and Willie Mullins' horse may be the over-priced horse in the race.

Earlier in the evening, the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle brings together three Cheltenham Festival winners in Galopin Des Champs, Vanillier and Telmesomethinggirl.

All three were seriously impressive at Cheltenham. Galopin Des Champs travelled like the best horse in the Martin Pipe Hurdle from a long way out, and he ran out an impressive winner in the end from a well-handicapped horse in Langer Dan, with the pair of them pulling nicely clear of their rivals. Vanillier hit the front at the second last flight in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle, and powered up the hill to put 11 lengths between himself and his pursuers.

But TELMESOMETHINGGIRL was just as impressive in winning the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. Settled at the rear of the field in that race, she made good progress down the hill, moved in behind the leaders as they straightened up for home, hit the front on the run to the final flight and cleared away up the hill.

Of course, that was over an extended two miles, the step up to three miles today is a step into the unknown. But Henry de Bromhead’s mare stayed two and a half miles well in winning mares’ contests at Bellewstown and at Listowel last year and, particularly in the former race, on soft ground, she left the impression that she could improve for going beyond two and a half miles. She gets the 7lb mares’ allownance today and, by Stowaway, the sire of Monkfish and Outlander and Fury Road and The World’s End, and a half-sister to stayers Mullaghanoe River and Too Many Chiefs, you can argue on breeding that she should be suited by a stamina test. She should probably be closer to the top two in the market than she is.

