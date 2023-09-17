Doncaster Sunday review: Reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the pick of the action from Doncaster on Sunday as Matilda Picotte powered home from the front under Oisin Murphy.

Magic Matilda flies for Murphy Matilda Picotte made every yard of the running to win the Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster. Third in the 1000 Guineas in the spring, Matilda Picotte had failed to strike in three subsequent starts but returned to form in some style in this Group Three contest. Oisin Murphy had Kieran Cotter’s charge smartly away, seizing the initiative from the off and settling into a nice rhythm on the front as Cachet, last year’s 1000 Guineas winner who was making her seasonal bow, raced on her heels. Cachet was starting the feel the pace with a couple of furlongs to run, however, dropping back as Murphy kicked on again on Matilda Picotte, opening up a handy gap. Nigiri tried to challenge inside the last of the seven furlongs, but Matilda Picotte (6/1) was too good, coming home three and three-quarter lengths clear, with a further two lengths back to Vetiver, who just pipped Cachet for third by a nose.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Cotter said: “She deserved that, she got chinned by a good horse of Jim Bolger’s (Clever And Cool) last time out in a Listed race, but that was over seven furlongs and 110 yards. I thought today back at seven and on less testing ground she’d take the beating. She’s a serious horse. “Plans were on hold until after today, but we might look at the Prix de la Foret. There’s another Group Three at Newmarket that could be an option, too. “I don’t think next year she’ll have a problem dropping back down to six, but this year I just felt three-year-olds find it hard against the older sprinters. “She’s never ducked a challenge from day one. Her run in the Guineas was good enough to do what she did today and we felt we had her back to 100 per cent. It was fantastic, she put some serious fillies to bed there. “She’s probably going to the sales at the end of the year so she might not be mine, but she could be a serious sprinter next year with another year on her back.” George Boughey, meanwhile, was taking positives from Cachet’s first run since Royal Ascot last year. “She was a little ring-rusty on ground that was always going to be a question mark. I was pleased that Ryan (Moore) wasn’t over hard on her when the race was gone. She’s sure to improve for it,” he said. “She showed her zest at home and on the track. There was a moment three down when I thought she might fall out the back of the telly and she battled on. She’s come an awful long way in the last 10 weeks and she was racing against race-fit rivals. “The Sun Chariot is the natural step for her if she comes out of it all right. She’s going to be sold at the mares’ sale at the end of the year and to get her back on track was great.”

'Legend' Scudamore enjoys Town Moor triumph Tom Scudamore steered I Still Have Faith to victory in the Vickers.Bet Leger Legends Classified Stakes. Scudamore, who retired earlier this year, was having his first ride in the mile race confined to retired jockeys which raises valuable funds for the Injured Jockeys Fund Jack Berry House and the National Horseracing College. This year’s line-up featured a range of recently-retired names, including Paul Hanagan, who only bowed out at the Ebor meeting, as well as the likes of Gary Bardwell, Gay Kelleway, Davy Russell, Robbie Power and Jamie Osborne. The Ben Brookhouse-trained I Still Have Faith was sent off the 100/30 favourite and was covered up early on by Scudamore before launching his challenge with a couple of furlongs to run. I Still Have Faith shot clear and while Hanagan tried his best to catch him aboard Biplane, the market leader had lots in hand, coming home a two-and-a-quarter-length victor. Grand National-winning rider Power took third on Lion’s Pride, while Osborne finished with a flourish for fourth with Cliffs Of Capri. Scudamore – who retired with 1,499 winners to his name over jumps – was sporting the colours of owner Roger Brookhouse, a long-term ally of his during his professional career.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!