A round-up of the pick of the action from Doncaster on Sunday as Theoryofeverything made a big impression with a debut success.
The impeccably-bred Theoryofeverything blew his rivals away on debut in Sunday's Made In Doncaster St Leger Novice Stakes.
The son of Frankel, out of Group 1-winning dam Persuasive, was sent off a 100/30 chance in the face of some stiff opposition, coupled with testing conditions on Town Moor, but came through his first day at school with flying colours.
The sizeable colt stormed home under Rab Havlin to score by six lengths from Charlie Appleby's Striking Star (15/8 favourite), who was last seen running in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury on his final juvenile outing.
Third went to 100/1 shot Smile And Pay.
Havlin said on Sky Sports Racing: "His mother handled soft ground very well, she was a good filly Persuasive and she won the QEII. Obviously he's by Frankel but he fluffed his lines a little bit at the start.
"They went a decent clip early on but mid-race they really steadied up and he was able to come smoothly into the race. When I gave him a kick he found plenty.
"I thought he put it to bed quite nicely. He was straight, he's done enough work and he was very laid back.
"He'll get a mile I'd have thought but he gave a nice feel and let's hope he can build on it."
