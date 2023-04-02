The impeccably-bred Theoryofeverything blew his rivals away on debut in Sunday's Made In Doncaster St Leger Novice Stakes.

The son of Frankel, out of Group 1-winning dam Persuasive, was sent off a 100/30 chance in the face of some stiff opposition, coupled with testing conditions on Town Moor, but came through his first day at school with flying colours.

The sizeable colt stormed home under Rab Havlin to score by six lengths from Charlie Appleby's Striking Star (15/8 favourite), who was last seen running in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury on his final juvenile outing.

Third went to 100/1 shot Smile And Pay.