Doncaster St Leger Festival preview and tips

Sky Sports Racing anchor Alex Hammond previews the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster including horses to follow on each of the four days.

A busy weekend of Arc trials – but where are we now with the great race? Up in the air, but that’s horses for you. One thing is for sure it’ll still be a great race with a worthy winner. Of those that ran this weekend I’m most inclined towards Aventure and her win in the Prix Vermeille. She was beaten by subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking in the Vermeille 12 months ago as a three-year-old before finishing runner-up to that older filly again in the big one. The Arc is a race that often sees returnees prevail after experiencing the race the year before and she could well follow that pattern next month. She’s Sky Bet’s 4/1 joint-favourite alongside dual Oaks winner (three if you count the Yorkshire Oaks and four if you count the Cheshire!) Minnie Hauk after a market shake up this weekend.

How much are you looking forward to the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster? Very much so. It’s a wonderful week up at Donny and when you’re there you really lean into a superb four days of racing in South Yorkshire. There’s a real buzz around the place and whilst it’s a busy week for us work-wise, it’s also a great deal of fun. The racing gets under way on Thursday with Ladies Day, the Doncaster Cup is Friday’s feature, then the final Classic of the season, the St Leger on Saturday, and then Sunday is an enjoyable day out thanks to the Leger Legends Sunday Funday. The highlight on the final day is the Leger Legends Classified Stakes which remains the only British charity race for former professional jockeys. I doubt you’ll see a more fiercely-fought race all week!

Gary Bardwell celebrates after winning the Leger Legends Classified Stakes

Scandinavia v Lambourn the big clash in the Leger itself – how do you see the final Classic? Not that the Leger Legends isn’t serious business, but let’s get down to the serious business of the Betfred St Leger. If you read this column regularly, you’ll know I was a Lazy Griff fan and have been since being impressed with his run at Chester in May. It’s therefore a blow to see him ruled out for the rest of the season with injury. I feel for trainer Charlie Johnston and owners Middleham Park Racing; horses like that don’t come down in the next shower and they are understandably gutted. He should make up into a smart Cup horse for next season though, so still plenty to look forward to with a bit of luck. This takes away a bit of variety in the race, sadly, with Aidan O’Brien’s pair dominating the market. Scandinavia is Sky Bet’s 5/4 favourite and of the duo he’s my preferred choice. The application of cheekpieces and stepping up in trip have really seen him blossom and there looks to be more to come. He finished behind reopposing Carmers in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, but he got stuck out wide that day and we didn’t see him at his best. Carmers is a serious contender though and currently trades at 5/1.

READ: Horse-by-horse guide to Betfred St Leger

What other horse or horses are you looking forward to seeing in action at Doncaster? How long is a piece of string. There are so many lovely horses to look forward to. Chronologically, on Thursday, Moon Target is a classy juvenile filly and looks to be on target for the May Hill. Trainer Sir Mark Prescott has her entered in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile next month which shows the regard in which she’s held, and Doncaster will probably suit her better than Goodwood did last time out. Santorini Star is a filly with a super pedigree, and she could step into Group 2 company for the first time in the Park Hill having won a two-mile handicap in style last month (replay below) for trainer William Haggas. She could face the lesser exposed Consent, and it’ll be a hot race as you’d expect.

We find out if Do Or Do Not can finally get a win to his name in the Flying Scotsman on Friday. That’s a race that has historically been contested by some future stars. The Flying Childers is another of the top juvenile races on Friday but this time for the speed balls over five furlongs. Lady Iman had a tough task in the Nunthorpe last time out and she could bounce back in this for trainer Ger Lyons. She’s a real two-year-old. The Doncaster Cup is the highlight where a few old characters face off. Sweet William v Sunway anyone? Aside from the Leger on Saturday, the Champagne Stakes is a race I usually enjoy. Gewan brings an unbeaten record into the seven-furlong Group 2 for Andrew Balding who won this with Chaldean in 2022. Italy is amongst the entries too, so I’ll probably find a cliff in Doncaster and follow him over it.

Gewan wins the Acomb at York