Doncaster Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster where Silvestre de Sousa and Charyn won the first race of the turf Flat season.

Sizzling start from de Sousa Silvestre de Sousa made the best possible start to the new turf season when teaming up with Roger Varian’s Charyn to win the William Hill Doncaster Mile. The former champion jockey has only recently returned from a 10-month suspension picked up in Hong Kong for breaching betting rules. De Sousa, 43, has been getting his eye in on the all-weather recently but will have been thrilled to pick up the first Listed race of the season on the Group One-placed Charyn. Last year’s winner Astral Beau made another bold bid for Pam Sly but she had no answer close home to the 2-1 winner, who streaked three and a half lengths clear under hands and heels riding. “He’s a lovely horse, he just felt a little bit lazy out there,” said De Sousa. “He’s ended up picking up really well. There wasn’t much of a pace, so I just rode the race to suit him.”

