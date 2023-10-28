Doncaster Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster where Ballymount Boy claimed a deserved big-race win.

Boy looks bright Prospect Ballymount Boy secured a deserved big-race victory with a determined display in the William Hill Prospect Stakes. Adrian Keatley’s star juvenile pushed subsequent Middle Park hero Vandeek to a length in the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood in August and filled the runner-up spot again in the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York three weeks later. A tilt at Group One glory in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend did not work out, but he made the most of having his sights lowered to Listed company on Town Moor. James Doyle’s mount was a 5/2 joint-favourite dropping back from seven to six furlongs and appeared at pains to play his cards as late as possible. Alaskan Gold looked the likely winner after grabbing the lead inside the final furlong, but Ballymount Boy eventually reeled him in and was half a length to the good at the line.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!