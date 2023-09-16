Doncaster Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster where Annaf won the Betfred Portland Handicap.

Big weight no problem for Annaf in Portland Annaf’s class came to the fore as he carried top-weight to a game victory in the Betfred Portland Handicap. Mick Appleby’s four-year-old has been a regular in Group-race company this season and made the podium at Royal Ascot when third in the King’s Stand Stakes. However, the 7-1 shot was remarkably still a maiden on turf prior to making his 23rd overall career start in the hands of Rossa Ryan. Ridden with supreme confidence by the in-form jockey, the duo picked their way through a stacked field and pulled out all the stops to prevail in a photo-finish over Julie Camacho’s Significantly. The victory continued a fine week on Turf Moor for Oakham-based Appleby who enjoyed Flying Childers success with the Breeders’ Cup-bound Big Evs on Friday.

