Doncaster Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster where Oisin Murphy was again among the winners.

Double delight for title leader Murphy Fresh from Friday's four-timer at Town Moor, Oisin Murphy continued his march towards the jockeys' title with a 23/1 Saturday double. The highlight was the victory over Marvelman (13/2) who swept clear of his rivals to run out an authoritative winner of the Group Two Betfred Park Stakes. Andrew Balding's charge was never stronger than at the line at which point he was a widening three-and-three-quarter lengths ahead of King's Gamble (13/2).

"From August onwards he's really found his spark at home and he was very impressive today," said the winning trainer. "The only disappointment with him all season was in the Jersey Stakes. His owner came over from Australia and he got chinned and we couldn't really explain it. But we've been very patient and he's come good today. "He's run some good races on fast ground but was better with a bit of cut here."

Treble Tee is another Doncaster winner for Oisin Murphy

The double was initiated aboard 11/5 favourite Treble Tee in the opening PJ Towey Construction Handicap. The champion jockey-elect was always travelling comfortably aboard Simon and Ed Crisford’s charge and went for home a furlong out. His partner’s response was swift and decisive, drawing two-and-three-quarter lengths clear of Cash (8/1) in second.

Treble Tee is now among the leading fancies for the Bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket, Sky Bet and Paddy Power cutting him to 7/1 from 16/1 for the Newmarket showpiece. “He had very good form the last twice and won on debut,” the winning jockey told ITV Racing. “I have to give credit to my agent. As the entries were appearing he said the Crisfords will win that and it was nice of them to let me ride him. “He relaxed great and enjoyed that ground which is on the soft side, maybe a touch slower than Friday.”

Eternal Sunshine wins the Portland