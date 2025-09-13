Doncaster Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster where Oisin Murphy was again among the winners.
Double delight for title leader Murphy
Fresh from Friday's four-timer at Town Moor, Oisin Murphy continued his march towards the jockeys' title with a 23/1 Saturday double.
The highlight was the victory over Marvelman (13/2) who swept clear of his rivals to run out an authoritative winner of the Group Two Betfred Park Stakes.
Andrew Balding's charge was never stronger than at the line at which point he was a widening three-and-three-quarter lengths ahead of King's Gamble (13/2).
"From August onwards he's really found his spark at home and he was very impressive today," said the winning trainer.
"The only disappointment with him all season was in the Jersey Stakes. His owner came over from Australia and he got chinned and we couldn't really explain it. But we've been very patient and he's come good today.
"He's run some good races on fast ground but was better with a bit of cut here."
The double was initiated aboard 11/5 favourite Treble Tee in the opening PJ Towey Construction Handicap.
The champion jockey-elect was always travelling comfortably aboard Simon and Ed Crisford’s charge and went for home a furlong out.
His partner’s response was swift and decisive, drawing two-and-three-quarter lengths clear of Cash (8/1) in second.
Treble Tee is now among the leading fancies for the Bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket, Sky Bet and Paddy Power cutting him to 7/1 from 16/1 for the Newmarket showpiece.
“He had very good form the last twice and won on debut,” the winning jockey told ITV Racing. “I have to give credit to my agent. As the entries were appearing he said the Crisfords will win that and it was nice of them to let me ride him.
“He relaxed great and enjoyed that ground which is on the soft side, maybe a touch slower than Friday.”
Ayr next stop for thriving Sunshine
Jim Goldie is hoping Eternal Sunshine can complete a fab four at Ayr next weekend following her victory in the Betfred Portland.
The five-year-old is striking up a formidable partnership with Lauren Young, the pair winning twice at Thirsk including last Saturday.
This was much deeper but from the foot of the weights she went to the front approaching the final furlong and dug deep to see off top-weight Apollo One by half-a-length.
“She’s in the Ayr Gold Cup next week but might get in the Silver Cup. She has two penalties now. We’ve been trying to get two penalties to get in it so let’s see,” Goldie said.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.