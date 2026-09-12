Doncaster Saturday reports, reaction and free video replay

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Doncaster.
Godolphin land early blow
There was a rip-roaring Godolphin v Ballydoyle clash in the opening race of Betfred St Leger day at Doncaster with Al Jabbar just hitting the line in front in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.
It looked set to be far more comfortable for Billy Loughane’s mount once he got racing room a furlong-and-a-half out and swept to the eventual runner-up who had always been to the fore.
However the Irish raider battled on tenaciously under Wayne Lordan and things got desperate for the Charlie Appleby-trained winner in the closing stages, the pair coming close together too.
The verdict went to Al Jabbar by a head but a stewards’ enquiry was immediately called. After the deliberations the result was allowed to stand.
The success provides the winner with a free entry into the 2027 Betfred St Leger.
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