Doncaster review: St Leger winner Tom Marquand bags another success

St Leger winning jockey Tom Marquand's good form continued as he struck in the opener at Doncaster on Sunday.
Jockeys don't have much time to dwell on their successes - or failures - and it was business as usual for Marquand who got the leg up on Stormy Monday (4/1) in division one of the I Love Julie Parkes Handicap.
Papagei cut out much of the early running but the pace collapsed and those ridden further back came through to contest the lead with a quarter of a mile still to run.
Stormy Monday hit the front inside the final furlong and had to be ridden out to win by half a length from Crystal Mariner.
Marquand, who partnered Scandinavia to Classic glory on Saturday, joked: "I'm getting good on slow ones!
"That turned into a real test, we went real quick. He's a horse who went up to a mile and a half for a few runs and he wasn't quite getting home, coming back to a mile and a quarter last time seemed to suit him and they've gone an honest gallop and it's searching ground as well.
"I was worried the last 100 yards might feel like a long way for him but he had a good attitude and stayed well through the line."
Division two saw Say What You See (3/1) run out a ready winner for Liam Bailey and Billy Garritty.
