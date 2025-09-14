Doncaster review: St Leger winner Tom Marquand bags another success

Jockeys don't have much time to dwell on their successes - or failures - and it was business as usual for Marquand who got the leg up on Stormy Monday (4/1) in division one of the I Love Julie Parkes Handicap.

Papagei cut out much of the early running but the pace collapsed and those ridden further back came through to contest the lead with a quarter of a mile still to run.

Stormy Monday hit the front inside the final furlong and had to be ridden out to win by half a length from Crystal Mariner.

Marquand, who partnered Scandinavia to Classic glory on Saturday, joked: "I'm getting good on slow ones!

"That turned into a real test, we went real quick. He's a horse who went up to a mile and a half for a few runs and he wasn't quite getting home, coming back to a mile and a quarter last time seemed to suit him and they've gone an honest gallop and it's searching ground as well.

"I was worried the last 100 yards might feel like a long way for him but he had a good attitude and stayed well through the line."

Division two saw Say What You See (3/1) run out a ready winner for Liam Bailey and Billy Garritty.