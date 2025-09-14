Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
St Leger winner Tom Marquand
St Leger winner Tom Marquand

Doncaster review: St Leger winner Tom Marquand bags another success

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun September 14, 2025 · 34 min ago

St Leger winning jockey Tom Marquand's good form continued as he struck in the opener at Doncaster on Sunday.

Jockeys don't have much time to dwell on their successes - or failures - and it was business as usual for Marquand who got the leg up on Stormy Monday (4/1) in division one of the I Love Julie Parkes Handicap.

Papagei cut out much of the early running but the pace collapsed and those ridden further back came through to contest the lead with a quarter of a mile still to run.

Stormy Monday hit the front inside the final furlong and had to be ridden out to win by half a length from Crystal Mariner.

Marquand, who partnered Scandinavia to Classic glory on Saturday, joked: "I'm getting good on slow ones!

"That turned into a real test, we went real quick. He's a horse who went up to a mile and a half for a few runs and he wasn't quite getting home, coming back to a mile and a quarter last time seemed to suit him and they've gone an honest gallop and it's searching ground as well.

"I was worried the last 100 yards might feel like a long way for him but he had a good attitude and stayed well through the line."

Division two saw Say What You See (3/1) run out a ready winner for Liam Bailey and Billy Garritty.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING