Raymond Tusk landed his first success since joining the Alan King stable when returning to form with a vengeance in the SBK Conditions Stakes at Doncaster.

The dual-purpose performer was having his ninth run for the Barbury Castle stable, 12 months after he finished second in the same race 12 months ago. The seven-year-old, who was sixth in the St Leger on this course behind Kew Gardens in 2018 when trained by Richard Hannon, enjoyed the good gallop. Under a patient ride by Martin Harley, Raymond Tusk (8/1) swept four lengths clear of Sir Rumi in the final furlong. "He’s a fabulous horse. He looked spectacular today. He likes a nice strong run race and we got it today. He loved the ground," said Harley. "It will do his confidence the world of good. It’s been a while since he got his head in front. Hopefully he will go on to bigger and better things."

Dawn Of Liberation set for rise in class Sean Levey’s dash back from Meydan paid off when Qipco 2000 Guineas entry Dawn Of Liberation (4/6 favourite) got off the mark in the SBK Novice Stakes Division Two. Levey, who was runner-up on Happy Romance in the Group One Al Quoz Sprint, has another horse to look forward to this season in the Churchill colt. Placed in all his three races last term, the Richard Hannon-trained three-year-old showed determination as well as talent as he shrugged of Mount Athos to win by three lengths.

Levey said: "Going into it we knew dropping back to seven wouldn’t be the most convenient thing in the world but the opportunity presented itself and he was ready to start. "He’s left me feeling very optimistic for the future. I think he’s gong to be quite a nice horse over a mile and a quarter." Owner Susan Roy completed a double when the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance (100/30) took the concluding SBK Betting Zone – Daily Tips & Insight Handicap in the hands of Danny Tudhope.

Seven Brothers makes another winning return Seven Brothers (17/2) won first time out for the third year running when leading most of the way in the SBK Price+ Gives You The Best Odds Handicap. Despite not getting the best of starts, Kevin Ryan’s four-year-old was soon at the head of affairs for Kevin Stott and saw off one challenge after another to beat Wizard D’Amour by half a length. Stott said: "He’s a very tough horse and loves a battle. He’s normally a bit keen but he settled out in front today. He’s got the seven furlongs well and every time a horse came to him he went again. Owner Steve Ryan had a good reason to celebrate. He said: "Today’s my birthday and it’s a good one. I did think he’d go and win today. He’s done it three years on the bounce now." "I bought him on Malton gallops one morning during lockdown the year before last – my first purchase."

Alex Garven enjoyed her first career success on Ghadbbaan (9/1) in the SBK Amateur Jockeys Handicap. The Aberdeenshire-born 25-year-old, attached to Rebecca Menzies’ stable, brought the Mark Walford-trained six-year-old with a sweeping run to score by two lengths from Champagne Terri. "I’ve hit the crossbar a lot lately, between this and point-to-pointing, with seconds and thirds. I’ve waited along time so a big thank you to everyone who helps me out,” said Garven.

Matchless thriving in new surroundings Matchless (14/1), a former lead horse at Aidan O’Brien’s stable, won for the first time since joining Ivan Furtado’s Newark stables when taking the SBK Handicap. Bought for 20,000 guineas by owner John Marriott at the sales in September, the son of Galileo showed great resolution to defeat Love Is Golden by two lengths. Furtado said: "He’s a horse we like. He came from Ballyodyle and had been used as a pacemaker more than anything. It took a bit of time to get his head again, but I think he’s a nice horse who will give us plenty of fun on the turf."

Bernardo O’Reilly (12/1) ended a losing run going back to September 2020 with a solid sprinting performance to win the SBK Betting Podcast Handicap. Fittingly, his two and a quarter length verdict over Woven in the hands of Hayley Turner came over the same course and distance as that. Trainer Richard Spencer said: "He likes it here. He didn’t win last year but he’s well handicapped so I thought he’d have a chance and it’s nice to start off with a winner on the turf."