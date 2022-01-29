In winning for the second time at Grade Two level this season Dan Skelton’s seven-year-old picked up a minor overreach.

While his trainer does not think the injury is anything too serious at this stage, it did make him stop short of committing the talented chaser to the Sporting Life-sponsored Arkle, for which he is now as low as 6/1.

Only three went to post, but the Skeltons will have been delighted one of them was confirmed front-runner For Pleasure, who as usual set a scorching pace.

But that was still not fast enough for Third Time Lucki, as Harry Skelton had to take a pull four fences from home.

The result was in little doubt when For Pleasure took a crashing fall at the last, as he was under pressure while Third Time Lucki was still to be asked any sort of question. He ended up finishing in a hack canter, 30 lengths clear of the only other finisher, Do Your Job.

It was a return to winning ways for Third Time Lucki, who was third to Edwardstone in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase last time out.

“He’s just very talented, but we slipped into a few mistakes last year,” said Skelton.

“Sandown last time out was always going to be a bit apprehensive for a horse like him that wants decent ground, you are only going to be 50-50 to get it.

“If you turn up at Sandown with all guns blazing and it’s soft, heavy in places you end up thinking ‘why didn’t we go to Cheltenham three weeks ago when the ground was nice’.

“You have to take the opportunities when they are there. It wasn’t an afterthought, but it wasn’t Plan A. We knew going there we were stretching the band a bit.

“We gave him a break, freshened him up and this was the perfect track, perfect trip in a fast-run race and that is what he craves.”