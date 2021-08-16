Andrew Balding’s King’s Lynn capped a successful season with a Listed win at Doncaster in the Virgin Bet Wentworth Stakes.

The four-year-old, owned and bred by the Queen, was previously victorious at the same level in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock in May, and was beaten only a length last time out in the Group Three Bengough Stakes at Ascot. That form saw him start as the 4/1 favourite on Town Moor, a price he justified when battling all the way to the line under David Probert to prevail by a head from Magical Spirit. “He’s a lovely horse – I managed to get him to sit behind the pace and the wind early on,” said the winning jockey. “He’s travelled smoothly, and when I did commit to him a furlong and a half down, the second horse was going with me – and he’s battled all the way to the line. The ground has definitely helped him. “It really was a strong headwind, and the second (placed) horse has drifted left and put me under pressure. He can wander around a little bit but under the conditions today, (but) I think he’s won well. “He’s actually been running very consistently throughout and had a real good run at Ascot the last day, so we knew he was coming here in good form.”

There was early drama in the race as Jouska unseated Rob Hornby – before then running loose and chasing home the leading duo, causing the runner-up to drift slightly towards the rail. “There was a little bit happening, but he’s had a clear passage,” Balding said of his winner. “It’s great to have won a Listed race with him under a penalty – he’s a high-class horse, and I’m thrilled for his owner and his jockey. “He’s tough and he likes it here. It’s funny that he’s had a great season, bar two very bad runs at Newbury – he under-performed (there) both times, and I don’t know why that is because I wouldn’t have thought there would be that much difference between Newbury and here. “Everyone who trains for the Queen loves having winners for her, and it’s a special feeling to win a Listed race for the second time this year with this horse.”

Farhan too good in November Handicap

Farhan wins the November Handicap

John Butler’s Farhan cut through what appeared a typically competitive field to land the Virgin Bet November Handicap on the final day of the 2021 Flat season at Doncaster. The three-year-old, runner-up four times this season – including his last three starts – was a well-supported 9/2 favourite under Hollie Doyle on Town Moor. Farhan surged up the centre of the track and raced alone inside the final furlong to pull away and triumph by a length and three-quarters from Calling The Wind. “It unfolded pretty well,” said Doyle. “I jumped well from a bad draw (17 of 23) – it was one of the those races where you’re in or you’re out, so I had to ride him in there, straight and tight the whole way. “He dropped the bridle, and we went a good gallop. I managed to latch on to (Jamie) Spencer (on the runner-up) – and who better to follow into a race? “I got a nice lead through and I could have got there a bit later to be honest – he’s pricked his ears and run around in front.” It made no difference, because Farhan had plenty in hand from the foot of the weights. Doyle added: “I got there too easily really. He’s got no weight on him today, and I’m sure his mark is going to change dramatically after that – he’s very progressive. “I rode him early on in his career, and he was a bit of a boyo, a bit of a playboy, but he’s really come to hand. “Johnny (Butler) filled me with confidence. It was a great training performance, and today was his day. “I knew what he was capable of. In these handicaps you need a bit of luck, because they can be quite messy and you need things to go your way – but I was on the best horse today.”