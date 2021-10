A review of the pick of the rest of Saturday's action from Doncaster where David Barron, owner Laurence O'Kane and Connor Beasley completed doubles.

Mossbawn (4/1 joint-favourite) ran out a ready winner of division one of the virginbet.com Handicap for David Barron and Connor Beasley. The four-year-old, who was winning for the third time this season, hit the front some way from home and ran on strongly to finish two and a half lengths clear of Deputy who, in turn, was over a length clear of Masked Identity in third. The winning jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "The boss and the team have done a tremendous job with this horse. "He just got a little bit warm the last couple of runs but was nice and relaxed today. He probably didn't see it out the last day but he hit the line really strongly today and has progressed as the season has gone on which is great for all of us." Barron and Beasley completed their doubles - as did owner Laurence O'Kane - with Another Batt (9/2 joint-favourite) in the Scott Dobson Memorial Handicap. The winner, who scored at Thirsk in May, had to be switched to make his challenge but readily quickened past Mo'assess and opened up an advantage of a couple of lengths. Orbaan came through the field to finish best of the rest but was never in a position to lay a glove on the winner. "He ran a good race at York the last day, he was just drawn a little bit wide and we had to take our time," said Beasley. "I spoke to the boss this morning and he filled me with great confidence and obviously he relishes these conditions. Once I asked him the question, he really stuck to his task and went about the job really well. "I can't thank Mr Barron and his team and the owners enough, it's been a fantastic season."

Aadeey (2/1 favourite) was awkward out of the stalls and took a long time to find his stride but proved strongest at the finish to land the Vertem Very Different Stockbrokers Handicap under a strong ride from Ryan Moore. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the winner had finished fourth in one of the strongest middle distance handicaps of the season at Royal Ascot but had failed to trouble the judge either at York or Goodwood subsequently. It looked as though he could again struggle to get involved when he dropped to last as a steady pace quickened over two furlongs from home but the New Approach gelding gradually responded to his rider's urgings and passed the whole field before sticking his head out to keep a persistent challenge from Dark Jedi at bay. The pair were separated by just a neck at the line with a further two and a quarter lengths back to Apparate in third.

