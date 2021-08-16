Mossbawn (4/1 joint-favourite) ran out a ready winner of division one of the virginbet.com Handicap for David Barron and Connor Beasley.

The four-year-old, who was winning for the third time this season, hit the front some way from home and ran on strongly to finish two and a half lengths clear of Deputy who, in turn, was over a length clear of Masked Identity in third.

The winning jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "The boss and the team have done a tremendous job with this horse.

"He just got a little bit warm the last couple of runs but was nice and relaxed today. He probably didn't see it out the last day but he hit the line really strongly today and has progressed as the season has gone on which is great for all of us."

Barron and Beasley completed their doubles - as did owner Laurence O'Kane - with Another Batt (9/2 joint-favourite) in the Scott Dobson Memorial Handicap.

The winner, who scored at Thirsk in May, had to be switched to make his challenge but readily quickened past Mo'assess and opened up an advantage of a couple of lengths.

Orbaan came through the field to finish best of the rest but was never in a position to lay a glove on the winner.

"He ran a good race at York the last day, he was just drawn a little bit wide and we had to take our time," said Beasley.

"I spoke to the boss this morning and he filled me with great confidence and obviously he relishes these conditions. Once I asked him the question, he really stuck to his task and went about the job really well.

"I can't thank Mr Barron and his team and the owners enough, it's been a fantastic season."