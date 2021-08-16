A review of the pick of the rest of Saturday's action from Doncaster where David Barron, owner Laurence O'Kane and Connor Beasley completed doubles.
Mossbawn (4/1 joint-favourite) ran out a ready winner of division one of the virginbet.com Handicap for David Barron and Connor Beasley.
The four-year-old, who was winning for the third time this season, hit the front some way from home and ran on strongly to finish two and a half lengths clear of Deputy who, in turn, was over a length clear of Masked Identity in third.
The winning jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "The boss and the team have done a tremendous job with this horse.
"He just got a little bit warm the last couple of runs but was nice and relaxed today. He probably didn't see it out the last day but he hit the line really strongly today and has progressed as the season has gone on which is great for all of us."
Barron and Beasley completed their doubles - as did owner Laurence O'Kane - with Another Batt (9/2 joint-favourite) in the Scott Dobson Memorial Handicap.
The winner, who scored at Thirsk in May, had to be switched to make his challenge but readily quickened past Mo'assess and opened up an advantage of a couple of lengths.
Orbaan came through the field to finish best of the rest but was never in a position to lay a glove on the winner.
"He ran a good race at York the last day, he was just drawn a little bit wide and we had to take our time," said Beasley.
"I spoke to the boss this morning and he filled me with great confidence and obviously he relishes these conditions. Once I asked him the question, he really stuck to his task and went about the job really well.
"I can't thank Mr Barron and his team and the owners enough, it's been a fantastic season."
Aadeey (2/1 favourite) was awkward out of the stalls and took a long time to find his stride but proved strongest at the finish to land the Vertem Very Different Stockbrokers Handicap under a strong ride from Ryan Moore.
Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the winner had finished fourth in one of the strongest middle distance handicaps of the season at Royal Ascot but had failed to trouble the judge either at York or Goodwood subsequently.
It looked as though he could again struggle to get involved when he dropped to last as a steady pace quickened over two furlongs from home but the New Approach gelding gradually responded to his rider's urgings and passed the whole field before sticking his head out to keep a persistent challenge from Dark Jedi at bay.
The pair were separated by just a neck at the line with a further two and a quarter lengths back to Apparate in third.
Moore, successful in the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes, was denied a treble in the Virgin Bet Doncaster Stakes.
Riding the once-raced 6/4 favourite Deodar in the six furlong Listed contest, he couldn't reel in Flaming Rib (13/8) who put his experience to good use in winning by a length for Tom Dascombe and Pierre-Louis Jamin.
"I knew he'd be running in these types of races now and it was great of Tom to keep me on today," said Jamin.
"I thought he was doing too much today but he kept on well and will get an extra furlong next year."
Flaming Rib was taking his winning run to four on this step up in class and connections are hopeful that there is more to come next season.
Dascombe’s assistant, Colin Gorman, said: “He’s been great, he’s won four on the bounce now. He’s been straight forward and he has improved as the year has gone on. It’s been tough for two-year-olds. He’s rated 108 now and it takes a fair bit to get a two-year-old to that rating. He’s very tough.
“As Pierre-Louis said after the Chester run, he manages to pick up twice in a race and in my book and Tom’s, the horses that do that are good horses.
“He puts his head down and battles it out as well. He will get seven furlongs, but do we need to? I don’t know, he does it well as it is.
“I’d say that will be it for the year. He could be a Commonwealth Cup horse.”
General Panic (11/2) came from last to win the nursery under David Egan for trainer Sean Woods.
The son of Outstrip launched his challenge closest to the stands' side and locked horns with the front-running Mercurial and The Dunkirk Lads, running on well to deny Mercurial by three-quarters of a length.
Egan said: "He really stuck his head out the last furlong. I just wanted to give him a chance early to settle and see out the trip.
"I was able to follow the Chasemore Farm horse for as long as I could. It probably took him half a furlong to get into stride and the step up to seven was a big help. He handled the soft ground well. You want a proper soft ground horse to get through it today."
Boundless Power (4/1 favourite) and Copper Knight (22/1) couldn't be separated by the judge as the pair dead-heated in the five furlong handicap while the finale, division two of the opening handicap, went to Gabrial The Wire (18/1).
Tim Easterby, trainer of Copper Knight, said: “He’s run a super race. Hard ground, soft ground, it doesn’t matter. He’s a superstar. Every race he’s there. That’s it for the year.”
Boundless Power’s trainer Mick Appleby said: “He’s a very good horse and I think he’s going to be a top sprinter.
“He travels into it so well, but you have to produce him as late as possible. I’m not sure if he’ll run again this year.”