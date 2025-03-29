Doncaster review and replays Lincoln meeting: Dancing Gemini makes sparkling return

Dancing Gemini produced a sparkling performance in the William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes at Doncaster.

Late market support saw Dancing Gemini sent off the 9/4 favourite and the money proved well placed as he sprinted clear of the field to win the Listed prize by three and three quarter lengths from Checkandchallenge with Botanical in third. Dancing Gemini was only narrowly denied in the French 2000 Guineas on last year's return and went on to run with credit in the Derby and the Eclipse before ending the season with a fourth-placed finish in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day. That contest was won by Charyn as was this one and trainer Roger Teal referenced the now-retired star miler in his post-race interview. "This is the horse we thought we had last year; obviously the Guineas in France and then the Derby took a lot out of him. Then the ground was against us all season but he put a great run in at Ascot to finish the season on a good note. "Charyn won this race last year and we said we'd follow in his footsteps; he never won as a three-year-old either! "I did say if he was to bolt up today then the Lockinge might be the one and it's local! We'll keep our feet on the floor at the moment, speak to David [Fish, owner] and see what Kieran [Shoemark, jockey] has to say but I don't think he could have been more impressive than that, he had a good field behind him there. "It all went to plan, I told Kieran to settle him in, give him a nice tow into the race and go." Before returning to the winner's enclosure, Shoemark added: "Really impressed. I took him for a racecourse gallop two weeks ago and he gave me a proper feel and he retains all that ability he showed last year. "He stays 10 furlongs and he's got a potent turn of foot to go with it. I think 10 furlongs will be his optimum and he'll be dangerous at it. "It's [the Lockinge] certainly an option, Roger did mention the Prix d'Ispahan over nine furlongs and that might be an easier option but he should be very competitive at a high level this year. "He's not over-big vertically but he's filled out and strengthened a lot from three to four and is exciting for the whole season; he's got a wicked turn of foot."

Spycatcher (4/1) survived a coming together to win the Listed William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Cammidge Trophy Stakes by half a length from Iberian. The two runners had emerged from the pack to slug it out when Iberian lugged left-handed after a reminder from Jason Watson and gave Spycatcher a bump and ending any chance 3/1 favourite James's Delight had in the process. Watson had to change his whip hand and Iberian lost momentum whereas the knock Spycatcher took didn't stop him from going forwards. Iberian managed to go back up through the gears but ran out of time. The pair were two lengths clear of Marshman in third who was trained, like the winner, by Karl Burke. The successful handler said: "It walks a lot quicker, there's no soft out there I don't think. It's safe, dead ground so we let him take his chance. "He's a scrabbly old mover who has had plenty of little issues in his career and I told James [Doyle, jockey] to ride him to finish and if it's happening great and don't knock him around if it's not and he's ended up giving him a peach of a ride. "I thought he caught us properly and that's what spurred our fellow on again - he doesn't do a lot when he's in front - but watching the replay he hampered Clive Cox's horse more than us. Great performance and delighted for everybody. "Marshman was on and off the bridle a lot and was never travelling like he usually does so I'm sure there's more in the tank for him." Doyle added: "Each year he comes out fresh and usually puts up a bold display. "I think we might have been a little bit fortunate because they're not his preferred underfoot conditions. He's an absolute dude. I haven't ridden him before but I've ridden in plenty of races he's run in and he's unlucky not to be a Group 1 winner. In hindsight this would have been an easy enough target for him."

Doyle completed a double aboard Bedouin Prince (7/4) in the 10 furlong maiden. Charlie Appleby's charge was uneasy in the market as newcomer Square Necker was backed down to 6/4 favourite but Bedouin Prince proved strong in the race with the rail to help. The big two pulled clear along with The Cursor who raced between them and the winner was hard to call as they entered the closing stages but Bedouin Prince had just enough in the locker. The winning distances were a neck and half a length.

There was a thrilling start to the Flat turf season in Britain and a fine one for favourite backers as Norman's Cay was called the winner of the William Hill Top Price Guarantee EBF Brocklesby Stakes after a photo finish. The bulk of the main protagonists were middle to far side whereas the 3/1 favourite was relatively isolated towards the stands' side having launched his challenge from off the pace. Norman's Cay's progress was relentless once into his stride and the Sioux Nation colt collared Son Of Sarabi on the line to win by the minimum margin of a nose. There was a length and a half back to Exclamation in third with Kanishka fourth.

Norman's Cay edges home in the Brocklesby



Norman's Cay, who was coltish in the paddock, is owned by Amo Racing whose retained rider David Egan told ITV Racing: "Very green before the race, he showed a little bit of immaturity; I was quite impressed that he was able to go and win today. "Sioux Nation is quick but obviously the dam is all stamina so I think he's a horse that will get further than five furlongs but his class prevailed and if he just put his mind 100% on racing he could be even better than he's shown today. "No soft, not a lot of good-to-soft, mainly good I thought but we're out of practice, we haven't seen the grass for a long time most of us!" Trainer Richard Hannon added: "He's a very nice colt, he's still looking around now. I think that was a nice race and I like the way he did it. I thought he had a lot of class but they might go a bit quick for him and he'd run on and it could happen that he was fifth or sixth. "He's got plenty left and is not the typical horse you'd bring to a Brocklesby. He's a nice horse with a big future as was Persian Force [2022 winner for the same connections] and if ours win first time generally they're pretty good."

The finish to the William Hill Bet £10 Get £10 Spring Mile Handicap was almost as close with Thunder Roar (25/1) edging out Pearl Eye (50/1) although an enquiry was immediately called and after a lengthy consultation, the places were revised. Our Havana was just about the pacesetter in a well-grouped field that edged towards the stands' side. The well-backed favourite Myal was just in behind the pace and was asked to go for home after passing the two furlong pole but the chasers were closing as Myal approached the next marker and Thunder Roar and Pearl Eye swept past to put a length and a quarter between them at the line. The judge was again required to split the first two with a short-head the official distance while the places were completed by Surrey Shadow with Arthur's Realm and Helm Rock fifth and sixth.

Thunder Roar and Pearl Eye fight it out for the Spring Mile



The run of the top-weight Thunder Roar, who is trained by Tony Coyle and Kaine Wood, came as something of a surprise to connections with Coyle saying before the enquiry had concluded: "We weren't going to run him, he wants soft / heavy. But it was safe to run him so we let him take his chance and that's a big surprise. "We were just going to ride him cold and didn't fancy him; he's been a great horse. He went to Ireland two weeks ago and we put the cheekpieces on him and he just ran very, very keen so we took them off; he doesn't need them but we thought it might get a bit of improvement from him but it didn't work so we came here and it worked out. "He was second in it last year and he was unlucky so this is great." Pearl Eye is trained by Darryll Holland who said: "It's not the way you want to win but I've lost them in the stewards' room myself and I know how it feels. Jason [Watson, jockey] said he was unlucky and he thought he should get it so we'll take that. "I'd only seen the side on and they both went for the same gap but the crucial part of it was the short-head, if there's anything more than that then did the interference cost him the race? The stewards deemed it did so that's why they've overturned it but he's done well regardless and he's run superb whatever happened."