Doncaster review and free video replays

A review of the action from Doncaster on Saturday as Paul Nolan landed a Grade 2 double.
Feet Of A Dancer blooms in Yorkshire Rose
Paul Nolan landed a Grade 2 double at Doncaster as his Feet Of A Dancer won the Virgin Bet A Good Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle half an hour after stablemate Thedeviluno had won the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places River Don Novices' Hurdle.
Feet Of A Dancer was well backed and went off 7/4 favourite, a late thrust under Sean O'Keeffe ensuring she scored by two lengths from Dream On Baby who had made a good run for home.
Fourth in the Pertemps Final at last year's Cheltenham Festival, this was her first crack at three miles since that day and she relished the test of stamina in the soft conditions.
Entered in the Mares' Hurdle and the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, it looks like her handicapping days might be over, for the time being at least, although the Coral Cup over 2m5f could be an option.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Better Thedeviluno
Earlier on Thedeviluno was even more impressive in the River Don, scorching clear by five lengths on his first go at three miles.
Beaten into second in a Grade 2 at Navan over 2m4f on his last start, he improved significantly for the step up in distance and was cut to a best of 20/1 for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham.
Noticeably travelling well throughout, O'Keeffe started his challenge towards the near side after the second last and he galloped away by five lengths from the runner-up Country Code.
The Last Cloud was very well backed and went off 18/5 favourite, but he raced keenly stepped up from two to three miles and had to settle for third.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Pirate plunders Great Yorksshire treasure
Dartmoor Pirate (7/1) stayed on best of all in a dramatic renewal of the Virgin Bet Great Yorkshire Chase.
Two non-runners reduced the field to a disappointing field of eight and favourite Grand Geste ran a flat race and was pulled up with six fences to go.
Then Joyeux Machin fell when six lengths clear in front at the next and it turned into a brawl in the home straight with all of the remaining horses having their chances.
It was Dartmoor Pirate, though, who saw off allcomers under Rex Dingle, taking things up two out before seeing it out well to win by three and three quarter lengths.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.