Feet Of A Dancer on her way to victory at Punchestown
Feet Of A Dancer: Doncaster winner

Doncaster review and free video replays

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat January 24, 2026 · 1h ago

A review of the action from Doncaster on Saturday as Paul Nolan landed a Grade 2 double.

Feet Of A Dancer blooms in Yorkshire Rose

Paul Nolan landed a Grade 2 double at Doncaster as his Feet Of A Dancer won the Virgin Bet A Good Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle half an hour after stablemate Thedeviluno had won the Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places River Don Novices' Hurdle.

Feet Of A Dancer was well backed and went off 7/4 favourite, a late thrust under Sean O'Keeffe ensuring she scored by two lengths from Dream On Baby who had made a good run for home.

Fourth in the Pertemps Final at last year's Cheltenham Festival, this was her first crack at three miles since that day and she relished the test of stamina in the soft conditions.

Entered in the Mares' Hurdle and the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, it looks like her handicapping days might be over, for the time being at least, although the Coral Cup over 2m5f could be an option.

Better Thedeviluno

Earlier on Thedeviluno was even more impressive in the River Don, scorching clear by five lengths on his first go at three miles.

Beaten into second in a Grade 2 at Navan over 2m4f on his last start, he improved significantly for the step up in distance and was cut to a best of 20/1 for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham.

Noticeably travelling well throughout, O'Keeffe started his challenge towards the near side after the second last and he galloped away by five lengths from the runner-up Country Code.

The Last Cloud was very well backed and went off 18/5 favourite, but he raced keenly stepped up from two to three miles and had to settle for third.

Pirate plunders Great Yorksshire treasure

Dartmoor Pirate (7/1) stayed on best of all in a dramatic renewal of the Virgin Bet Great Yorkshire Chase.

Two non-runners reduced the field to a disappointing field of eight and favourite Grand Geste ran a flat race and was pulled up with six fences to go.

Then Joyeux Machin fell when six lengths clear in front at the next and it turned into a brawl in the home straight with all of the remaining horses having their chances.

It was Dartmoor Pirate, though, who saw off allcomers under Rex Dingle, taking things up two out before seeing it out well to win by three and three quarter lengths.

