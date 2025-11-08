Menu icon
Spycatcher lands the Wentworth Stakes
Spycatcher lands the Wentworth Stakes

Doncaster review and free video replays on November Handicap day

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat November 08, 2025 · 30 min ago

A round-up of the pick of the action from Doncaster on November Handicap day.

Spycatcher captures Wentworth

Connections of Spycatcher (4/1) were disappointed to see the end of the flat season after their seven-year-old ran out a convincing winner of the listed Wentworth Stakes.

Spycatcher had won a Group 3 in France 12 days prior, picking up a 5 lb penalty, and the intention had been that would be his final action of the season but with the ground in his favour and Spycatcher returning in good heart, trainer Karl Burke decided to roll the dice and was handsomely rewarded.

Winning rider Pierre-Louis Jamin told Sky Sports Racing: "He jumped only okay out of the stalls. We tracked the pace and when the gap opened, I kicked on and he just took off.

"It's a shame there are no more races for him."

Spycatcher is owned by a Highclere Thoroughbred Racing syndicate whose colours were carried to second by Angel Gabriel in the preceding maiden, a race won quite impressively by a Burke trained newcomer in I'll Be Back (10/11 favourite).

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

