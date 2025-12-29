Doncaster report | Spindleberry extends unbeaten chasing record

Spindleberry brought the strongest form to the race courtesy of her Grade 1 victory against the geldings in the Willowwarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse in April, but she was uneasy in the market and was sent off the 6/5 favourite having traded at odds-on for much of the day.

She gave her supporters a scare when making a mistake six from home, but she always seemed to be travelling strongly under Danny Mullins and loomed up to challenge three out.

She was still on the bridle when landing in front after the second last and, even though she got in tight to the final fence when in control, she powered away up the run-in to score by six and a half lengths from the front-running Telepathique.

Spindleberry was already prominent in the betting for the Mares' Chase and was trimmed on the back of this smooth success. She is disputing favouritism at around 3/1 with stablemate Dinoblue who won the race for Willie Mullins last season.

Her rider told Sky Sports Racing: "She's a fine mare, plenty of scope, gallops strong.

"I thought they'd go a better gallop today. She's been running against geldings in Grade 1s in Ireland where we'd jump out and go, so she was keen enough to get down to the first fence, and myself and Willie's chat beforehand went out the window!

"A mare with her ability and power you just find a rhythm on her and let her find her feet. I was glad Telepathique came around me and led me most of the way around. Smooth sailing and another step on the journey to hopefully bigger things."