Doncaster Group One now run as KAMEKO Futurity Trophy

The final Group One of the British Flat season consistently sees the most successful two-year-olds from Britain and Ireland compete over a mile, with this year’s Derby, Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes Winner Auguste Rodin the Futurity Trophy’s latest successful graduate.

Recent Futurity Trophy winners Magna Grecia and Kameko both went on to victories in the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket. Fittingly, Qatar Racing’s support will see the race run under the KAMEKO Futurity Trophy banner acknowledging his record when winning the sole running of a Group 1 race on the All Weather in British racing history, smashing the 2yo track record at Newcastle in the 2019 renewal. K

Kameko re-entered the record books the following year when winning the fastest ever running of the QIPCO 2,000 Guineas.

Qatar Racing’s silks were also carried to success in the Futurity Trophy by 2014 winner Elm Park, while Roaring Lion was a narrow second in the 2017 running before becoming world champion three-year-old the next year.