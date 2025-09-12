Doncaster Cup report and replay: Sweet William defends crown

Sweet William signed off for the season by registering back-to-back victories in the Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes.

Sunway and Oisin Murphy set a searching gallop at the head of the field but were beating a retreat shortly after turning in, just at the point when Rab Havlin was moving the10/11 favourite into space - and through the gears. Eventual runner-up Pendragon (9/2) went for home first but was always in the winner’s sights and from the two-pole it was clear the stalker had his prey covered. Soon in front, the six-year-old powered to the line to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

John Gosden said afterwards: "It’s lovely to win a race in memory of Howard Wright who was a great friend of all of ours. Philippa (Cooper, owner) was here last year with all of the Wright family and he was a super fellow, great for racing. “I’ve already been instructed that’s it for the season and see you this time next year, same time, same place. I’ve been on the phone to Philippa and we had a chat and she wants to go out on a high this year and build up to the Doncaster Cup next year via a few other races. "They will be the usual ones. They’re great these Cup horses, people remember them, enjoy them, Stradivarius, Trawlerman and now this horse. They’re exciting for the crowd because a lot of our Flat horses disappear too quickly."

A second Doncaster Cup for the Sweet William team