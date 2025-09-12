Menu icon
Sweet William goes back-to-back in the Doncaster Cup
Doncaster Cup report and replay: Sweet William defends crown

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Fri September 12, 2025 · 3h ago

Sweet William signed off for the season by registering back-to-back victories in the Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes.

Sunway and Oisin Murphy set a searching gallop at the head of the field but were beating a retreat shortly after turning in, just at the point when Rab Havlin was moving the10/11 favourite into space - and through the gears.

Eventual runner-up Pendragon (9/2) went for home first but was always in the winner’s sights and from the two-pole it was clear the stalker had his prey covered.

Soon in front, the six-year-old powered to the line to score by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

John Gosden said afterwards: "It’s lovely to win a race in memory of Howard Wright who was a great friend of all of ours. Philippa (Cooper, owner) was here last year with all of the Wright family and he was a super fellow, great for racing.

“I’ve already been instructed that’s it for the season and see you this time next year, same time, same place. I’ve been on the phone to Philippa and we had a chat and she wants to go out on a high this year and build up to the Doncaster Cup next year via a few other races.

"They will be the usual ones. They’re great these Cup horses, people remember them, enjoy them, Stradivarius, Trawlerman and now this horse. They’re exciting for the crowd because a lot of our Flat horses disappear too quickly."

A second Doncaster Cup for the Sweet William team
A second Doncaster Cup for the Sweet William team

Havlin told ITV Racing: “I’d like to thank Philippa, Nick Cooper and the whole family for their undying loyalty. Loyalty can be a dirty word in this game but they are unbelievably loyal to me.

“That’s his 20th run, he’s won six times, never been out of the frame and there’s only ever been one jockey to ever rode him. That’s a bit unique in this day and age.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

