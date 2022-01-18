It is over a decade since the Cholmondeley handler first reached the century – ending the 2010/11 campaign with 100 winners exactly.

He went on to saddle 153, 141 and 142 winners respectively in the next three seasons, but recent years have been more of a struggle after losing more than 50 horses following a split with prominent owners Paul and Clare Rooney in 2015.

However, with former champion jockey Brian Hughes a key part of the team, the Grand National and Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer has enjoyed a genuine resurgence this term – as evidenced by the fact he has pipped multiple champion trainer Paul Nicholls to the century by one.

McCain said: “In my back of my mind at the start of the season I thought it would be lovely to get somewhere near to it, but there’s been no great plan. It’s just lovely to do it. It’s a great fillip for the yard. I can’t tell you how hard everyone’s working and most of these people have been with me through everything else – owners and staff and jockeys etc.