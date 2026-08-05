Does True Love have the gears for the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday?

Ben Linfoot: No.

I think she’s vulnerable at around 7/4.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think it’s a bad call by Aidan O’Brien to drop her in trip. She kept on bumping into Precise and losing over a mile and she does seem to need a very specific set of circumstances to triumph over that distance, namely fast ground and a quicker track.

Perhaps the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Keeneland will be ideal for her.

But before then I can see why she’s trying seven and even six-and-a-half on Sunday, as she could well nick a Group 1 at more of a sprinting distance if they go a good clip.

Whether they will go quick enough at Deauville on Sunday is up for debate and if they don’t she could be found out by six-furlong horses like Stolen Kiss and Division. Mise En Boite loves Deauville and that brings him into the reckoning, too, so there are plenty to take her on with.

Watching her last run over seven furlongs at Deauville (YouTube replay below) doesn't inspire the confidence levels. Thesecretadversary was well ridden on the front end off an even gallop, but True Love did all her best work late and that was over half-a-furlong further.

O’Brien will keep on searching to unlock another Group 1 win out of her, but while the odds favour the daughter of No Nay Never this weekend I wouldn’t be surprised if the search goes on, with the trainer looking for his first win in this race in 25 years (last won it with King Charlemagne in 2001).