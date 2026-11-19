Willie Mullins' horse was sent off the 2/5 favourite for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase over the extended 2m5f, a race the stable won with Klassical Dream a few years ago.

After travelling well on the inside under Paul Townend, the field were still bunched on the turn for home on the long run to the final fence but Doctor Steinberg hit the front travelling smoothly.

A safe jump at the last sealed matters and he wasn't extended to win by four-and-three-quarter lengths from Fort Dino (18/1).

Paddy Power cut the winner to 25/1 from 66/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.