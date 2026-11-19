Grade 1-winning novice hurdler Doctor Steinberg won at the first time of asking over fences at Thurles on Thursday.
Willie Mullins' horse was sent off the 2/5 favourite for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase over the extended 2m5f, a race the stable won with Klassical Dream a few years ago.
After travelling well on the inside under Paul Townend, the field were still bunched on the turn for home on the long run to the final fence but Doctor Steinberg hit the front travelling smoothly.
A safe jump at the last sealed matters and he wasn't extended to win by four-and-three-quarter lengths from Fort Dino (18/1).
Paddy Power cut the winner to 25/1 from 66/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.