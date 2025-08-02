Menu icon
Docklands edges out Rosallion at Royal Ascot
Docklands edges out Rosallion at Royal Ascot

Docklands set for Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Sat August 02, 2025 · 32 min ago

Harry Eustace is confident Docklands will be seen in a much better light returned to a straight mile in the Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville later this month.

After securing a breakthrough Group One success in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot the son of Massaat attempted to double his tally at the highest level in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

However, he could only finish fourth behind shock 150/1 winner of the race Qirat.

But despite the defeat the Newmarket handler was far from disappointed with the effort and he expects his stable flagbearer to be much more at home when returned to his optimum conditions in France on August 17th. 

Eustace said: “I thought we ran as expected, but the result wasn’t as expected, but taking that out of it I thought he looked competitive in a very good field of milers on a track that everyone is well aware isn’t going to show him at his best. 

“Tom (Marquand) said he could see why a straight mile really suits him as he can really lengthen his way up through the gears as at Goodwood he had to try and quicken on a slightly awkward track.

“We were very happy and he will now go to France for the Jacques le Maros over the straight mile.”

And although there is a relatively quick turn around between the two races Eustace is not concerned about backing the five-year-old up quickly. 

He added: “The Jacques le Marois is two and a bit weeks away, but he ran at Epsom ten days before he won at Royal Ascot. 

“That is why we ran in the Sussex Stakes to be perfectly honest as it is easier for me to send him here as opposed to trying to keep him mentally happy.”

