Michael Scudamore is looking forward to running Do Your Job over fences for the first time in the Stan Mellor Memorial Novices' Chase at Warwick on Friday.

This is the second year the contest has been named in honour of the late Stan Mellor MBE, the first Jump jockey to ride 1,000 winners who sadly passed away aged 83 in August last year. The two-mile contest has produced some smart winners in recent years, including Kalashnikov (2018) and Allmankind (2020), and Scudamore is hoping Do Your Job can add his name to the roll of honour. The seven year old enjoyed a productive campaign as a novice hurdler last season, signing off with a fine effort to finish second behind Belfast Banter in the Grade One Betway Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April. Scudamore is looking forward to seeing what the son of Fame And Glory can do over fences this season.

He said: “Do Your Job is in really good heart and summered very well, so I couldn’t be happier with him. He’s a big strong horse and we’ve been looking forward to going chasing with him for a long time. “He just kept on improving all season really last year and probably ran his best so far when he went to Aintree. He’s a big strong horse and we’d always hope that he’d make a better chaser than he did a hurdler, so hopefully come Friday he can start to prove that. “He’s done everything very well at home schooling wise and is a former point to point winner, so hopefully he can show that on the track. He’s certainly the highest-rated horse we’ve ever had to go chasing with, so it’s very exciting and nerve wrecking at the same time. It’s the sort of nervousness you want of course and it’s lovely to be going racing with a horse of this calibre – hopefully he can continue where he left off last season.” Stan Mellor enjoyed plenty of success at Warwick, where he rode 37 winners including the Warwick Chase on Crudwell, a winner of 50 races of which 16 came at Warwick. And while Scudamore revealed that he didn’t know him personally, he felt it was a fitting tribute to a man who was a close friend to his family. He added: “I didn’t know Stan personally, but I know that he was obviously very good friends with both my father and my grandfather, so I know all about him without having had the pleasure to have met him. He was a great name in Jump racing and it’s a fitting tribute for sure.”