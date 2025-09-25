Menu icon
Distant Storm winning at Newmarket
Distant Storm winning at Newmarket

Distant Storm impresses in the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu September 25, 2025 · 12 min ago

Distant Storm laid down a 2000 Guineas marker with an impressive win in the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Appleby colt shortens for 2000 Guineas

Distant Storm stamped his authority on his six rivals with a commanding performance in the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes, the feature race on the opening day of Newmarket’s three-day Cambridgeshire meeting.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt failed to settle when third behind Gewan in the Acomb Stakes at York when last seen but produced a much more polished display here which saw him shorten to a general 12/1 chance for next May's Classic.

William Buick was able to settle his mount – who was sent off the 6/5 favourite - towards the rear of the field with Northern Champion, as the winner’s stablemate Catullus helped set the pace with Commander’s Intent.

Catullus struck for home three furlongs out but he was always being tracked by Distant Storm on the far side and it was the Night of Thunder colt who quickly settled the race in a manner of strides inside the final furlong, eventually coming four and three quarter lengths clear of Commander’s Intent (12/1) who narrowly took second place from the running-on Archer Royal. Catullus was fourth.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

