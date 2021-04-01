Discorama aiming to realise Paul Nolan’s dream in Aintree Grand National

A sound jumper and a proven stayer, Discorama is set to carry a handy racing weight of 10st 6lb and is reported to be in fine fettle as the big race approaches.

Discorama did not line at the Cheltenham Festival, side-stepping the meeting in favour of a trip to Liverpool – having run well at Prestbury Park for the previous three seasons without enjoying a victory.

In fact, despite a string of admirable performances in graded races, Discorama has not won at all since triumphing on his chasing debut in 2018 – something County Wexford-based trainer Nolan attributes to both his running style and a degree of misfortune.

“He is due a bit of luck,” he said.

“He’s been placed at three Cheltenham Festivals, and he’s always off the pace that little bit – you need so much luck in running when you do that.

“You need things to happen in front of you. You need to be very lucky – and unfortunately, so many times he just didn’t have that. He’s certainly a horse we’d love to get his head in front, but it’s not easy with the way he runs and the way he stays behind the bridle a little bit.

“You have to sit and suffer – we’ve tried different ways of running him, and they didn’t seem to suit him.”