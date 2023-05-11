Sporting Life
Trainer Charles Byrnes
‘Disappointed’ Charles Byrnes still to decide on appeal over Gowran decision

By Sporting Life
20:00 · THU May 11, 2023

Charles Byrnes has expressed his disappointment with the decision of the stewards at Gowran Park on Wednesday to find him in breach of the rules regarding the run of Ellaat in the concluding contest on the card.

Byrnes was fined €6,000, rider Gearoid Brouder suspended for 21 days and the horse prevented from running for 90 days, after the seven-year-old gelding finished fourth in the Racing Again May 23rd Handicap.

Following an inquiry, the stewards stated they were satisfied “that both trainer and rider were in breach of Rule 212A(i) in that both were involved in the running and/or riding of a horse in a race, who deliberately or recklessly causes or permitted a horse to run other than on its merits”.

Speaking after a winner at Clonmel on Thursday, Byrnes said: “I haven’t made up my mind yet whether to appeal or not – I have three days to make the decision.

“I’m very disappointed with the decision to find me guilty as I clearly stated I wasn’t happy with the ride.

“The horse is valueless after it (suspended until August 8) as he is a summer horse. It is what it is, but I don’t know at the moment.”

