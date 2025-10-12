Saeed Bin Suroor intends to try Group One scorer Tornado Alert on the dirt following his run in next month’s Bahrain International Trophy.
The Godolphin handler will take aim at the Group Two test on November 14 with his stable star ahead of sending him out to Dubai.
After running a race full of promise to finish fourth on his return to action in the Betfred 2000 Guineas the son of Too Darn Hot then finished sixth in the Betfred Derby at Epsom.
Dropped back down to a mile and a quarter Too Darn Hot then found only Trinity College too strong in the Hampton Court Stakes before securing Group One glory in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis-Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich in July.
And having given the talented colt a break, Bin Suroor hopes he can reap the rewards in the mile and a quarter contest having issued a positive update.
The trainer said: “He worked on Friday and he worked really well. He is going to go for the Bahrain International Trophy.
“I’ve given him a break since Germany, because he has run four times this year. I will run him in Bahrain and then I will see what result I get there as in December time in Dubai I want to aim for a race on the dirt.
“I want to see how he acts on the dirt as I’m thinking he could be one for the Saudi Cup, if he handles the dirt. If not we will stick to the turf, but he is looking good and working well.”
