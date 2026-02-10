Menu icon
Mark Walsh and Dinoblue in splendid isolation
Mark Walsh and Dinoblue in splendid isolation

Dinoblue set for Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue February 10, 2026 · 3h ago

The entries have been revealed for both the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase and the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Owner JP McManus has enjoyed a great deal of success in the five renewals of the Mares' Chase, winning it for the last four seasons as well as seeing his silks carried into second on two occasions.

Dinoblue was the bridesmaid in 2024 but was the main character 11 months ago and is the 7/4 favourite (NRNB) with Paddy Power and Sky Bet to retain her crown having proved as good as ever this season, winning both starts since chasing home Found A Fifty on her return.

The Grade 2 contest has attracted a strong numerical entry with 24 possibles surpassing the number of entries for the two preceding seasons.

Dinoblue is trained by Willie Mullins, who has trained three of the winners, as are four of the other entries, including 7/2 second favourite Spindleberry. She still holds an entry in the Gold Cup although her audition for the Blue Riband was not auspsicious as she was pulled-up in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Our race has become something of an Irish benefit, but if Dan Skelton chooses to throw Panic Attack’s hat into the ring that could give the away team something to think about.

"However, Dinoblue deservedly heads the market and arguably could be going for a hat-trick but for an error two out in 2024.”

Panic Attack, a 6/1 chance, reportedly has the Aintree Grand National as her primary aim.

Mullins also has a strong record in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle having won the two mile one furlong contest on five occasions.

He is likely to be represented by, among others, last year's Champion Bumper heroine Bambino Fever who is the 6/4 favourite (NRNB) with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

Those firms make the McManus-owned and Gordon Elliott trained Oldschool Outlaw - who already has a verdict over Bambino Fever this season - their 9/4 second favourite.

They are two of the 47 entries for the Grade 2 contest which is run on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

