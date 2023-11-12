Dinoblue gallops on gamely for Naas success

Runner-up when favourite for the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the JP McManus-owned mare subsequently struck gold at Fairyhouse and Punchestown before enjoying a summer break.

The six-year-old was the 5/6 market leader for her reappearance in a Grade Three contest formerly known as the Poplar Square Chase and jumped and travelled with zest throughout in the hands of Mark Walsh.

Dinoblue’s stablemate Sir Gerhard was not done with when crashing out two fences from home, which left Fil Dor as her only serious threat.

The latter did his best to reel in the Willie Mullins-trained favourite on the run-in, but she was always doing enough to fend him off and passed the post with a length and three-quarters in hand.