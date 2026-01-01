Willie Mullins and owner JP McManus teamed up to good effect with a Fairyhouse double on Sunday, Dinoblue and Kaid D'authie doing the business in the green and gold silks.
The McManus double was initiated when Dinoblue justified 1/4 favouritism in the Grade 3 YellowFord & Drumlin John & Chich Fowler Memorial Irish EBF Mares Chase.
The nine-year-old, winner of the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham last March, had finished second on seasonal debut at Navan and duly delivered by beating Shecouldbeanything (13/2), the only other finisher after the fall of Look To The West, by seven lengths.
Dinoblue is the 5/2 favourite to go back-to-back in the Mares' Chase back at the Festival this spring, while the McManus-owned Kaid D'authie was trimmed in the long-range betting for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase after opening his chase account at the second time of asking in the 2m5f Grimes Estate Agents Beginners Chase.
Mark Walsh, who also rode Dinoblue, pushed the 5/6 favourite to a 10-length victory over main market rival Wingmen (9/4), who was ridden by Jack Kennedy.
Walsh said: "She's done it a few times as a novice but we thought we'd got it out of her system and then she's done it at Navan the last day and the first one down the back here so we'll have to get it back out of her system again.
"Probably just going down to the last at speed and I just wanted to pop it and she wanted to come so that was it. I got an easy lead in front and I just lobbed around, quickened over the last two and it was very straightforward."
Kennedy had earlier won the first three races on the card, starting with the Mullins-trained, Gigginstown-owned Place De La Nation, who was sent off at the very cramped odds of 1/16 in the opening Fred Kenny Memorial Mares Hurdle (replay below).
The red-hot rider also landed the Easter Festival Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now Maiden Hurdle on Spinningayard (5/6 favourite) and the ravelShop.ie Handicap Hurdle aboard Midleton Rare (7/2 joint-favourite).
