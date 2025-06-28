Diligent Harry blasts to Chipchase success under Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne got a great tune out of Diligent Harry to make all in the Group 3 JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle on Saturday.
The seven-year-old has a good record at Newcastle and he didn't see another rival on the Tapeta as he made all for a gutsy success as Annaf attacked him late on.
Osborne set a strong pace on Clive Cox's horse and he found more late in the contest when Annaf made him pull out all the stops under his jockey's drive.
Annaf was a neck behind in second at the line with the well-backed Ferrous only third.
Osborne said: "Clive was really positive about his chances. I started going to Clive’s a couple of months ago, I rode this horse for the last couple of weeks and he’s a seriously classy horse.
"He’s a horse that was third in a Group One, he jumped out of the stalls today and Clive was keen for me not to wrestle him, so I was quite happy to let him slide on.
"I was able to get a breather into him and I always felt I was holding on to enough. He’s seriously tough and as soon as he felt the other horse coming to his girth he was always pulling out a bit more."
