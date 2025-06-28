Menu icon
Diligent Harry wins the Chipchase
Diligent Harry wins the Chipchase

Diligent Harry blasts to Chipchase success under Saffie Osborne

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat June 28, 2025 · 1h ago

Saffie Osborne got a great tune out of Diligent Harry to make all in the Group 3 JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle on Saturday.

The seven-year-old has a good record at Newcastle and he didn't see another rival on the Tapeta as he made all for a gutsy success as Annaf attacked him late on.

Osborne set a strong pace on Clive Cox's horse and he found more late in the contest when Annaf made him pull out all the stops under his jockey's drive.

Annaf was a neck behind in second at the line with the well-backed Ferrous only third.

Osborne said: "Clive was really positive about his chances. I started going to Clive’s a couple of months ago, I rode this horse for the last couple of weeks and he’s a seriously classy horse.

"He’s a horse that was third in a Group One, he jumped out of the stalls today and Clive was keen for me not to wrestle him, so I was quite happy to let him slide on.

"I was able to get a breather into him and I always felt I was holding on to enough. He’s seriously tough and as soon as he felt the other horse coming to his girth he was always pulling out a bit more."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

