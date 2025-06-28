Diligent Harry blasts to Chipchase success under Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne got a great tune out of Diligent Harry to make all in the Group 3 JenningsBet Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle on Saturday.

The seven-year-old has a good record at Newcastle and he didn't see another rival on the Tapeta as he made all for a gutsy success as Annaf attacked him late on. Osborne set a strong pace on Clive Cox's horse and he found more late in the contest when Annaf made him pull out all the stops under his jockey's drive. Annaf was a neck behind in second at the line with the well-backed Ferrous only third.