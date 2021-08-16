The eight-year-old won around the Prestbury Park cross-country course two years ago for French trainer Emmanuel Clayeux, before going on to finish fourth behind Easysland at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.

Having switched yards earlier this year, Diesel D’Allier returned to the Cotswolds to finish third last month before striking gold with a nose victory over Potters Corner in Friday’s Crystal Cup.

Trainer Richard Bandey said: “We’ve just about come back to earth – I was a bit shell-shocked.

“The ground was obviously a bit deader than the time before and it ended up being a bit more of a staying race, which worked out in our favour.

“He’s come out of the race absolutely bouncing. He literally bucked across the field on Saturday morning and I’ve been very happy with him since.”