Diego Velazquez wins in tenacious style at the Curragh

The son of Frankel was unable to show his true form on his belated return to action in last month's Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, finishing ninth of 10 behind surprise winner Docklands, but toughed it out to claim a fifth career success dropped back to seven furlongs in the Group 2 Romanised Minstrel Stakes.

Ryan Moore had the 11/8 favourite in a handy position from the outset and while he looked a bit of a sitting duck as East Hampton (25/1) threw down a strong challenge entering the final furlong, Diego Velazquez showed grit and determination to hold on by a neck, with Mutasarref back in third at 14/1.

The sponsors reacted by cutting the winner to 8/1 from 12s for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at next month's Ebor Festival.

O'Brien said on Racing TV: "We were delighted with him. This year has been a bit of a mess for him so far, we went to Leopardstown to give him a run for Ascot and he got upset in the stalls and had to be withdrawn. Because of that I probably wasn't confident enough to tell Ryan to ride him good and forward in the Queen Anne. Ryan gave him a chance and they hacked in the first couple of furlongs so it was over for him.

"And then obviously we had to get back on track. This is a lovely race, the seven furlongs was maybe a little bit tight for him, and the ground a bit easy for him, but it was great to get him back. Ryan gave him a very good ride.

"He'll be very comfortable back up to a mile, nine and maybe 10 furlongs, so we'll see whether he goes to a Sussex or goes to a Jacques Le Marois, then at the end of the year he could go back up in trip again. He's honest and brave, with loads of experience now. Hopefully he could finish off (the year) very well."