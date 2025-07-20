Diego Velazquez wins in tenacious style at the Curragh

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore's fantastic weekend continued as Diego Velazquez put his best foot forward at the Curragh on Sunday.
The son of Frankel was unable to show his true form on his belated return to action in last month's Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, finishing ninth of 10 behind surprise winner Docklands, but toughed it out to claim a fifth career success dropped back to seven furlongs in the Group 2 Romanised Minstrel Stakes.
Ryan Moore had the 11/8 favourite in a handy position from the outset and while he looked a bit of a sitting duck as East Hampton (25/1) threw down a strong challenge entering the final furlong, Diego Velazquez showed grit and determination to hold on by a neck, with Mutasarref back in third at 14/1.
The sponsors reacted by cutting the winner to 8/1 from 12s for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at next month's Ebor Festival.
O'Brien said on Racing TV: "We were delighted with him. This year has been a bit of a mess for him so far, we went to Leopardstown to give him a run for Ascot and he got upset in the stalls and had to be withdrawn. Because of that I probably wasn't confident enough to tell Ryan to ride him good and forward in the Queen Anne. Ryan gave him a chance and they hacked in the first couple of furlongs so it was over for him.
"And then obviously we had to get back on track. This is a lovely race, the seven furlongs was maybe a little bit tight for him, and the ground a bit easy for him, but it was great to get him back. Ryan gave him a very good ride.
"He'll be very comfortable back up to a mile, nine and maybe 10 furlongs, so we'll see whether he goes to a Sussex or goes to a Jacques Le Marois, then at the end of the year he could go back up in trip again. He's honest and brave, with loads of experience now. Hopefully he could finish off (the year) very well."
Moore said: "It was a tough comeback run, it didn't work out for him and he stepped down to seven today which is probably his minimum trip really but he showed a very good attitude. He's a lovely horse.
"He's an uncomplicated horse and can be ridden any way but there wasn't much pace. I'd like to think he can come forward again but he's won a couple of Group 2s and I've always thought a lot of him, I think he's a good horse and he couldn't have a better attitude."
Earlier, Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore took the opening Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Irish European Breeders Fund Fillies Maiden with Sugar Island, a filly his trainer believes could be a nice middle-distance horse in the future.
He said on Racing TV: "We're delighted with her, obviously when the other filly came out (stablemate Signora, NR) she was always going to have a chance and Ryan rode her forward. He said she was very green but when he asked her to quicken at the two (furlong marker) she found plenty and that's usually the sign of a nice filly.
"He said no problem going up to a mile and some ease in the ground, he said she'll be a nice filly going into the autumn and will be a mile and a quarter filly next year hopefully. She has a great pedigree, everything is there and she has a lovely head on her, a lovely temperament. She has loads of scope."
Look back in the groove for Twomey
One Look was trimmed to 16/1 (from 25s) by Paddy Power for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood after winning at the Curragh on Sunday.
Extending her fine record at the course, Paddy Twomey's Gleneagles filly was taking full advantage of a drop in class after a disappointing run in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot last month.
Sent off at 100/30 under Wayne Lordan, One Look coped admirably with a first crack at 10 furlongs, landing the Group 3 Al Shira'aa Racing Meadow Court Stakes by a length from 12/1 chance Azada. The Sir Mark Prescott-trained 5/2 favourite Tasmania finished third after not getting much luck in running under Luke Morris.
