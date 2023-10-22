Diego Velazquez v Ancient Wisdom: Who should be favourite?

William Buick is once again crowned champion jockey, Billy Loughnane the leading apprentice, Shadwell are the top owners and John and Thady Gosden have an unassailable lead in their quest for a first Flat trainers’ championship together. Frankie Dettori heads for the hills – the San Gabriel mountains to be precise – on the crest of a wave after an epic afternoon at Ascot, while the entries are already through for day one of Cheltenham’s Showcase Meeting on Friday.

But this Flat season ain’t over yet, and on Saturday we can look forward to the final domestic Group 1 at Doncaster, this year to be run as the Kameko Futurity Trophy. In Diego Velazquez versus the to-be-supplemented Ancient Wisdom we have what promises to be an old-school smash-up between the giants of Godolphin and Coolmore, something we’ve waited long enough for this season if truth be told.

Modern Games won the Lockinge back in May (no Ballydoyle representative for the first time in six years) but ever since 9/2 shot Military Order finished last behind Auguste Rodin at Epsom it has seemingly been a case of Charlie Appleby taking stock and planning for the future.

He's not had a runner in Britain since last Monday and, particularly as the reigning title-holder, it can’t have been comfortable soaking in QIPCO British Champions Day and all it had to offer as a mere observer. But the numbers alone tell us there hasn’t been anything intrinsically wrong with the Appleby horses this season, far from it given his incredible month-by-month strike-rate only dropped below 20% during May.

He was trapping along at a typically impressive 30% throughout September and at the time of writing is 8-20 (40%) for October. They’re fit and well, alright.

And while the overall quality of animal and strength in depth throughout the divisions may well be down, picking a spot – the right spot – has arguably been Appleby’s main weapon since taking up the baton at Moulton Paddocks. Which makes the decision to supplement recent Autumn Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom all the more noteworthy.

The trainer has won the Newmarket Group 3 with Ghaiyyath, One Ruler, Coroebus and Silver Knott in recent years, all of whom went on to prove themselves in Group 1 company - though a couple of the quartet were narrowly denied victories at the highest level. Not one of them won the Autumn by three and three-quarter lengths, though.