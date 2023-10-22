Diego Velazquez v Ancient Wisdom: Who should be favourite?

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to a fascinating Group 1 clash between Diego Velazquez and Ancient Wisdom at Doncaster on Saturday.
William Buick is once again crowned champion jockey, Billy Loughnane the leading apprentice, Shadwell are the top owners and John and Thady Gosden have an unassailable lead in their quest for a first Flat trainers’ championship together. Frankie Dettori heads for the hills – the San Gabriel mountains to be precise – on the crest of a wave after an epic afternoon at Ascot, while the entries are already through for day one of Cheltenham’s Showcase Meeting on Friday.
But this Flat season ain’t over yet, and on Saturday we can look forward to the final domestic Group 1 at Doncaster, this year to be run as the Kameko Futurity Trophy. In Diego Velazquez versus the to-be-supplemented Ancient Wisdom we have what promises to be an old-school smash-up between the giants of Godolphin and Coolmore, something we’ve waited long enough for this season if truth be told.
Modern Games won the Lockinge back in May (no Ballydoyle representative for the first time in six years) but ever since 9/2 shot Military Order finished last behind Auguste Rodin at Epsom it has seemingly been a case of Charlie Appleby taking stock and planning for the future.
He's not had a runner in Britain since last Monday and, particularly as the reigning title-holder, it can’t have been comfortable soaking in QIPCO British Champions Day and all it had to offer as a mere observer. But the numbers alone tell us there hasn’t been anything intrinsically wrong with the Appleby horses this season, far from it given his incredible month-by-month strike-rate only dropped below 20% during May.
He was trapping along at a typically impressive 30% throughout September and at the time of writing is 8-20 (40%) for October. They’re fit and well, alright.
And while the overall quality of animal and strength in depth throughout the divisions may well be down, picking a spot – the right spot – has arguably been Appleby’s main weapon since taking up the baton at Moulton Paddocks. Which makes the decision to supplement recent Autumn Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom all the more noteworthy.
The trainer has won the Newmarket Group 3 with Ghaiyyath, One Ruler, Coroebus and Silver Knott in recent years, all of whom went on to prove themselves in Group 1 company - though a couple of the quartet were narrowly denied victories at the highest level. Not one of them won the Autumn by three and three-quarter lengths, though.
Ancient Wisdom’s major improvement last time out came on his fourth career start and a lot clearly depends on what sort of progress Diego Velazquez makes on his third this weekend.
A flashy Frankel with four white socks and a 2.4million guineas price tag from Tattersalls Book 1 last October, Diego Velazquez was destined to make an impact in one way or another.
He was sent off 2/5 favourite first time up in a Curragh maiden won by subsequent G1 winners Thunder Moon (2020) and Al Riffa (2022) and powered his way to a wide-margin win from Guildenstern, himself a maiden scorer since.
DV was then thrown into the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown at the Irish Champions Festival and duly followed in Auguste Rodin’s footprints with a driven-out victory under Ryan Moore.
Unbeaten, unexposed and under the wing of a master trainer who has won Saturday’s feature 11 times in the past, three of whom went on to win the Derby, but it's not hard to argue that Diego Velazquez is also a little under-priced here.
There's a ‘p’ attached to the figure of the O’Brien runner, but Timeform have him 10lb behind Ancient Wisdom on what they’ve done in public to this point, and yet the layers have him fractionally in front.
History dictates the Ballydoyle horse – clearly a leading light among an array of budding stars in the yard – is likely to maintain his position at the top of the market, but it would be unwise to underestimate the importance of this one for Godolphin. And although it’s largely been a year to forget on many major racedays in Britain during 2023, when Appleby deems a horse good enough, they still very rarely let him down.
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien
Timeform master rating: 108p
Form: 11
Futurity Trophy Sky Bet odds: 5/4
The pros:
The cons:
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Timeform master rating: 118
Form: 1131
Futurity Trophy Sky Bet odds: 2/1
The pros:
The cons:
