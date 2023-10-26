Sporting Life
Diego Velazquez goes clear at the Curragh
Diego Velazquez goes clear at the Curragh

Diego Velazquez highlights eight contenders for Futurity Trophy

By Sporting Life
16:31 · THU October 26, 2023

Diego Velazquez heads eight declarations for the Kameko Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday.

Having impressed on his debut, the Frankel colt took the step up to Group company in his stride when seeing off stablemate Capulet in Leopardstown’s Champions Juvenile Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien’s youngster is one of the leading fancies for the Group One contest, a race in which the Ballydoyle handler has a fine record and claimed with subsequent Derby hero Auguste Rodin in 2022.

Diego Velazquez will be joined in the line-up by stablemate Battle Cry.

Charlie Appleby’s Autumn Stakes winner Ancient Wisdom looks a chief threat and was supplemented for the Town Moor contest earlier this week, while Roger Teal’s Dancing Gemini returns to the scene of an impressive track victory in the Flying Scotsman Stakes.

John And Thady Gosden’s God’s Window also created a taking impression when debuting during the St Leger Festival at the course, while Ben Brookhouse’s Redhot Whisper was less than a length adrift on that occasion and is also engaged.

Devil’s Point will bid to give David Menuisier a second Group One victory in the space of a week, with Deira Mile completing the field for Owen Burrows.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

