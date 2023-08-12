Diego Velazquez 10/1 for Derby after Curragh maiden win

Betfair and Paddy Power cut Diego Velazquez to 12/1 from 16/1 for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, while he is 10/1 from 14/1 for the Derby. O’Brien houses the ante-post favourite for both races in City Of Troy.

Easy to pick out with a white blaze and four white socks, the youngster quickened up smartly entering the final furlong and passed the post just under five lengths clear of 80/1 shot Guildenstern, who pipped the winner’s stablemate Old Faithful to the runner-up spot by a nose.

A son of Frankel who cost 2.4million guineas as a yearling, Aidan O’Brien’s juvenile was already priced up for next year’s 2000 Guineas and Derby ahead of his first competitive outing, suggesting he has been showing plenty on the Ballydoyle gallops. He was a 2/5 favourite to make a successful start to his career in the Bord Na Mona Recycling Irish EBF Maiden and while Ryan Moore had to niggle him along at various stages, the further Diego Velazquez went the better he looked.

Of his latest winner, the trainer said: “We had him ready to run about a month ago and he got a little injury so we had to stop and start again. He was just ready to come racing today. We wanted to get him out. Ryan said he was very babyish, but he obviously has a massive engine. He doesn’t even know what he’s at yet. He said he only came on the bridle with 50 yards to go, he said he only realised he was racing then. The blustery weather) is not ideal for a first time out two-year-old.”

Considering future plans, he added: “We felt with him at home he could go anywhere, but looking at today you’d like to give him another run somewhere before he goes for a big one. He was absolutely half-speeding with horses (at home) and came today and didn’t take hold of the bridle. That can happen first time. It happened to Paddington first time in Ascot last year, he never took hold of the bridle. He’s probably going to come on and learn a lot from it.”

O’Brien also outlined running plans for some of his other exciting juveniles.

He said: “Henry Longfellow will come here next week for the Futurity and City Of Troy will come here for the National Stakes. Ylang Ylang won’t come next weekend, she’ll go straight to the Moyglare.”

Ballydoyle team the double

O’Brien and Moore doubled up for the day with the impressive Cherry Blossom in the Keeper’s Heart Irish And American Whiskey Irish EBF Maiden.

A promising fourth on her introduction in a Listed race at Naas last month, the 8/13 market leader opened her account at the second time of asking, scorching five lengths clear of her rivals.

O’Brien said: “We’re delighted with her, we thought she was very nice the first day and she nearly fell over coming out of the gates then, she went right down on her knees. She’s probably a very smart filly and we’ll have a look at the Lowther with her now. She looks like a Cheveley Park filly in time.”

O’Brien’s Opera Singer was narrowly denied in the ARC American Racing Channel Irish European Breeders Fund Fillies Juvenile Race by the Paddy Twomey-trained A Lilac Rolla.

The winner was sent off at 5/2 to supplement her debut success at Cork a fortnight ago and did so by a head in the hands of Billy Lee, with 9-4 favourite Red Viburnum a big eyecatcher in third.

“She probably learned a lot the first day. The trainer was a bit worried about the seven furlongs, but the owner assured me that the dam had won over 10 furlongs and the jockey said she got it well,” said Twomey.

“She hasn’t done a lot since the last day. The plan had been the sales race on Champions Weekend and I figured more experience was no harm for that. Her plans might get upgraded. It’s a 300 grand race but black type is forever if she can get it.”

Tucker too fast for Sprint rivals

Moss Tucker led his rivals a merry dance in the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint Stakes.

A Listed winner over the course and distance last season, Ken Condon’s charge was last seen finishing third in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes behind Tim Easterby’s flying grey Art Power. He faced another strong British challenger in this six-furlong Group Three in the form of Commanche Falls, but was soon in front and could not be reeled in. With Billy Lee in the saddle, Moss Tucker kicked clear inside the final furlong and had just over two lengths in hand over Go Athletico.

Commanche Falls was under pressure from an early stage and could only finish fourth.

“It’s great to have him, we need him. He has a great record at the Curragh and he was good today,” Condon said of the 8/1 winner. “He just seemed to enjoy it, the ears were forward and Billy said he never felt like they were going to get him. He just lengthened and extended the whole way to the line.

“He didn’t have the likes of Art Power to contend with, I suppose. There was no obvious pacemaker and maybe it just suited him but you have to have the horse to respond to it and he did. The Prix de l’Abbaye has been sort of the plan all year. He ran well there last year and does handle those testing conditions. He might go straight there now, but if the ground is on the right side for him in the Flying Five he’ll go there.”