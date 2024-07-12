Dido Harding positive despite 'significant challenges'

Baroness Harding, 56, who has been on the Board of Stewards since the end of 2017, having been appointed a Member of The Jockey Club in 2004, succeeds Sandy Dudgeon, who has held the position since July 2019.

Starting out a five-year term, she said it was “a huge honour and privilege” to take up this role, having previously ridden 25 winners as an amateur jockey and been a successful owner, with 1998 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Cool Dawn her leading light in that sphere.

“The role of the Board of Stewards is to be both support and challenge to The Jockey Club’s leadership team, to protect and champion the organisation and our sport and to ensure we all live up to our mission to further the long-term good of racing,” said Baroness Harding.

“Sandy has led The Jockey Club as Senior Steward through some extraordinary and unprecedented times over the last five years. He will be a very difficult act to follow and it is a huge honour and privilege to succeed him.

“There is no doubt that our sport continues to face some significant challenges. The impact of the pandemic and inflation on the cost of living is creating issues for every sports and entertainment business, and we are no different.