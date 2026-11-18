The crowds had assembled in Wales to watch the red-hot beginners' chase won by Sober Glory on the card but got an early treat as Harry Skelton steered bumper winner Diamond Street to a three-length victory over the race-fit Quickkick (3/1) in division two of the two-mile Dandara Maiden Hurdle.

There was a further 14 lengths back to 6/1 shot Poets Express in third.

The winning jockey said on Sky Sports Racing: "He was very professional and he's won as well as you'd like him to really. It's very exciting.

"I didn't want to go and put my foot down on him too much, he's never run over obstacles before, but he's a very exciting horse.

"He's very much a (future) chaser as well but he's got a lot going for him."

Hobbs said of the runner-up: "The winner is a good horse as Quickkick would have a good level of ability. He ran well."

Diamond Street was clipped from 50/1 to 40/1 by the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.